Mia Mends and Sean Cohan Join H&R Block’s Board of Directors

Company’s new board members bring backgrounds focused on transformation and growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has added two members to its board of directors effective April 1, Mia Mends, recently named Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer for Sodexo, Inc. and Sean Cohan, Chief Growth Officer and President, International of Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN).

“As H&R Block begins the next phase of our growth and transformation journey, we are providing new support to small business owners, changing how the unbanked manage and access their money, and reimagining how tax preparation continues to blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care,” said Robert A. Gerard, Chairman of the Board. “Both Mia and Sean have the experience and expertise that will help Block expand and accelerate how we support more people manage important financial moments, and I look forward to adding their perspectives to H&R Block’s board of directors.”

Mia Mends, Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of Sodexo, Inc.
Mends was recently promoted to serve as Sodexo’s Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and CEO, Impact Ventures, beginning May 1, 2021. Prior to this new role, she has served as the company’s Chief Administrative Officer, North America, leading the productivity and performance of Sodexo’s 160,000 employees who provide more than 100 unique services that improve client solutions at the company’s 13,000 sites. Sodexo provides quality of life services, including dining and meal services, vending and convenience services, integrated facilities management services, and healthier workforce initiatives. Mends also leads SodexoMAGIC, a joint venture between Sodexo and Magic Johnson Enterprise. She has served in increasing levels of leadership with Sodexo since 2012, overseeing various growth and transformation initiatives for the organization.

“H&R Block is one of the most trusted brands in America,” said Mends. “This trust builds not only in how the company serves its customers with expertise and care, but also in how it supports its associates and communities all across the country. Block is a company that believes in building confidence and making lives better for all, and I am excited to join the other members of its board as we guide how the company continues to make a difference in new and impactful ways.”

