 
checkAd

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces FDA Approval and Commercial Launch of New Physician Programmer Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 22:11  |  63   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for the new Inspire physician programmer platform. The most significant enhancement associated with this approval is the new telemetry cable which enables Bluetooth connectivity to the programmer tablet.

“In addition to the recently announced approval for the Inspire two-incision procedure, the launch of our new physician programmer platform further demonstrates our long-term commitment to patients through Inspire’s continued investment in our innovative technologies,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “The new Inspire physician programmer platform provides multiple key benefits for physicians when managing their patients’ sleep apnea treatment with Inspire therapy.”

The new platform provides four key enhancements over the existing product. First, the new design incorporates guided workflows, which direct clinicians step-by-step through the patient management process from initial Inspire activation, to titration sleep studies, and all the way through long-term patient follow-up visits. Secondly, a new programmer cable has been introduced that provides additional flexibility, comfort and ease of use with a new night-mode that utilizes IR illumination for sleep studies, significantly improved telemetry range, comprehensive user feedback, as well as incorporating new on-cable controls. Third, the new platform interfaces with Inspire Cloud and supports the upload of patient reports for longitudinal patient management and further expands the Inspire digital ecosystem.

Lastly, the new Inspire physician programmer is the foundation for our physician platform of the future. The programmer cable is field-upgradable to support future products, such as the development-stage Inspire V neurostimulator. This new platform also supports further Inspire Cloud integration, providing for potential remote programming, which is also currently under development effort.

Inspire Medical Systems to Participate in Wells Fargo R&D Spotlight Call

Inspire will participate in the Wells Fargo MedTech R&D Spotlight Call Series on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Inspire website at www.inspiresleep.com. The webcast replay will be available on the Inspire website for two weeks following the completion of the call.

Seite 1 von 3
Inspire Medical Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces FDA Approval and Commercial Launch of New Physician Programmer Platform MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Two-Incision Implant Procedure