 
checkAd

Applied Materials to Detail Plans for Helping Accelerate Customer Success in the AI Era

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 22:10  |  53   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will host its 2021 Investor Meeting this coming Tuesday, April 6. Company leaders will detail plans and unique capabilities designed to help customers accelerate their technology roadmaps and growth in the AI era.

The meeting will detail innovative solutions Applied is developing and delivering to drive continued improvements in the power, performance, area-cost and time to market (PPACt) of semiconductors and systems as traditional Moore’s Law 2D scaling slows. The company will also provide updates on its financial outlook and key initiatives including its environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Applied Materials!
Short
Basispreis 149,69€
Hebel 8,36
Ask 1,42
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 117,97€
Hebel 8,15
Ask 1,40
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The meeting will feature presentations from company executives along with insights from many of Applied’s leading customers and partners.

Presenters:

  • Gary Dickerson, President and CEO
  • Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO
  • Prabu Raja, Senior Vice President, Semiconductor Products Group
  • Ali Salehpour, Senior Vice President, Services, Display and Flexible Technology
  • Raman Achutharaman, Group Vice President, Semiconductor Products Group
  • Michael Sullivan, Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations

The virtual event will begin at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) and conclude by 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT), including a Q&A session.

To pre-register for the event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2QJCvzd.

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company’s website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on the same day before 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


Applied Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied Materials to Detail Plans for Helping Accelerate Customer Success in the AI Era SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Applied Materials, Inc. will host its 2021 Investor Meeting this coming Tuesday, April 6. Company leaders will detail plans and unique capabilities designed to help customers accelerate their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Applied Materials Earns Intel’s 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award
29.03.21
Applied Materials Announces Termination of Kokusai Electric Acquisition Agreement
27.03.21
Texas Instruments: Der Knoten ist geplatzt!
27.03.21
IBM: Aktie mit Kaufsignal
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
25.03.21
Applied Materials: Gelingt der Befreiungsschlag?
25.03.21
Intel : Vorstoß verpufft
24.03.21
Aktien New York: Anleiherenditen treiben Dow an - Nasdaq schwächelt
24.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Intel sorgt mit Investitionen für Käufe an der Nasdaq
24.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Intels Investitionspläne heizen Rally der Chipwerte wieder an