Bioasis Technologies Inc. and Aposense Enter into a Research Collaboration
NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (“Bioasis” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary
xB3 TM platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need,
including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has formed a research collaboration with Aposense Limited (“Aposense”). Aposense is a highly
innovative Israeli bio-pharmaceutical company, specializing in development of novel drugs, utilizing membrane electrical forces. The research collaboration will focus on the delivery of siRNA into
the brain.
Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Bioasis’ Executive Chair said, “The non-invasive delivery of genetic therapies such as siRNA into the brain has proved challenging. Neurological diseases affect over a billion people worldwide and to address this challenge Bioasis has developed a revolutionary technology that delivers effective treatments across the blood-brain barrier. With the recent publication of data demonstrating efficacy associated with xB3-siRNA knock-down of the NOX4 gene in a model of stroke, we are pleased to have formed this collaboration with Aposense and we look forward to progressing the discovery and development of new siRNA-based drugs incorporating our xB3 platform, enabling the treatment of serious neurological conditions.”
“siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders holds the potential to address devastating diseases of great unmet medical need, and an immediate expansion area for Aposense. Accordingly, we are thrilled to incorporate our vast know how in the design and delivery of siRNA-based drugs with the xB3 BBB delivery platform developed by Bioasis,” commented Yuval Gottenstein the CEO of Aposense.
Contacts
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.
Deborah Rathjen
deborah@bioasis.us
+1 203 533 7082
About Bioasis
Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.
