 
checkAd

Full House Resorts Announces $15.0 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 22:10  |  62   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement for a five-year, senior secured revolving credit facility. The $15.0 million credit facility may be used for working capital, letters of credit, and other ongoing general purposes. Until the completion of the Company’s Chamonix project in Cripple Creek, Colorado, the interest rate per annum applicable to loans under the credit facility will be, at the Company’s option, either (i) LIBOR plus a margin equal to 3.50%, or (ii) a base rate plus a margin equal to 2.50%. After completion of Chamonix (as defined in the credit agreement), the interest rate per annum applicable to loans under the credit facility reduces to, at the Company’s option, either (i) LIBOR plus a margin equal to 3.00%, or (ii) a base rate plus a margin equal to 2.00%. The commitment fee per annum is equal to 0.50% of the unused portion of the credit facility. As of March 31, 2021, there are no drawn amounts under the credit facility.

“We are pleased to put this new credit facility in place, which provides additional liquidity and flexibility should it ever be needed,” said Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer of Full House Resorts, Inc. “Over the last two months, we have transformed our balance sheet. In addition to fully financing our Chamonix project, we have strengthened our balance sheet for future opportunities, such as our American Place proposal in Waukegan, Illinois.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain statements by Full House and our officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “estimate,” “schedule,” “believe,” “potential,” “future,” “should,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Full House. Such risks include, without limitation, our ability to repay our substantial indebtedness; the potential for additional adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, construction projects, indebtedness, financial condition and operating results; our ability to complete our growth and expansion projects on-time and on-budget; our ability to obtain financing upon reasonable terms or at all, including for projects such as the proposed American Place project or the potential future expansion at Silver Slipper; our ability to obtain the necessary approvals and permits for our growth, renovation and expansion projects, including the proposed American Place project or the future expansion at Silver Slipper; construction risks and cost overruns; uncertainties over the development and success of our expansion projects; general macroeconomic conditions; and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry (including the possible authorization or expansion of gaming in the states we operate or nearby states). Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports Full House files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2
Full House Resorts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Full House Resorts Announces $15.0 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) announced today that it has entered into an agreement for a five-year, senior secured revolving credit facility. The $15.0 million credit facility may be used for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Full House Resorts Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
24.03.21
Full House Resorts Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
23.03.21
Full House Resorts Names New Cripple Creek, Colorado Resort; Announces Mississippi Tidelands Lease Option Agreement
08.03.21
Full House Resorts Announces Strong Fourth Quarter Results
02.03.21
Full House Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date