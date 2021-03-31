 
eXp World Holdings Inks Deal With ‘Undercover Billionaire’ Grant Cardone to Deliver Personal and Professional Development Content

eXp Realty Agents Will Gain Access to Sales Training From the Author of The 10X Rule

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (“eXp”), the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC (“eXp Realty”), eXp World Technologies, LLC d/b/a Virbela (“Virbela”) and SUCCESS Enterprises LLC (“Success”), today announced it has tapped Grant Cardone to build dynamic content for its robust sales training to agents and members of its digital platform. Cardone’s content will complement eXp’s industry-leading training; eXp currently offers more than 50 hours of live virtual training every week to its agents.

eXp strives to provide its agents the best resources available to lead and succeed in the real estate industry. In furtherance of that mission, eXp has engaged Cardone Training Technologies, Inc. and its CEO, Grant Cardone, a New York Times best-selling author, star in Discovery Channel’s “Undercover Billionaire” reality show, recognized industry sales training expert, social media influencer and motivational speaker, to develop education and training programs for use across all eXp brands. eXp Realty agents will also have access to Cardone University assets. Cardone will headline at eXp events, including the 2021 eXp Shareholders Summit and 2021 EXPCON, which are open to current and prospective agents and investors. Additional training opportunities are in development.

“At eXp Realty, we’re committed to investing in our network of over 50,000 agents with the best tools and resources to be successful,” said eXp World Holdings Founder, CEO and Chairman, Glenn Sanford. “Having Grant as an extension of the eXp Realty agent development team along with the tools, challenges and mastermind opportunities that Grant and his organization has developed, we will be providing new ways for agents to ‘10X’ their mindset and their overall businesses.”

For his part, Cardone understood the value of working with one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world. With the explosive growth of eXp Realty, the opportunity to exercise his 10X Movement is limitless.

“As soon as I met Glenn and saw the growth of his company, I knew I wanted to be part of eXp in some way,” said Cardone. “Getting a chance to share my 10X Movement with real estate agents that are some of the most driven I have ever seen is what motivates me the most.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 50,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for achieving production goals and for contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development resources. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

