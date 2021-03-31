 
AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Record Revenues for 2020

Annual Revenues Totaled $1.3 Million, Up Over 4x Compared to 2019

WICHITA, Kan., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced its 2020 financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Michael Drozd, Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, stated, “Since I joined AgEagle in May 2019, our team has worked to leverage our extensive drone experience and expand our services to meet accelerating demands from the greater commercial and industrial drone marketplace. Although this was a year of unexpected challenges due to the global pandemic, I am incredibly proud of what our team was able to accomplish and firmly believe we are well positioned to continue this momentum. As proven by our record revenue and ability to expand margins in 2020, we have begun to gain significant traction and believe this is only just the beginning.”

FY 2020 Key Financial Highlights (vs. FY 2019)

  • Revenue increased 333% to approximately $1.3 million from $297,000. AgEagle’s significant year-over-year revenue growth was largely attributable to purchase orders to manufacture and assemble drones and related drone delivery products for the Company’s large ecommerce client. It also benefitted from the licensing of the Company’s aerial imaging and analytics solutions, FarmLens and HempOverview, to new clients within the agriculture market.
  • Gross profit margin improved significantly to 45% from 32% due primarily to the shift in the Company’s customer mix towards drone manufacturing and assembly along with SaaS sales in the agriculture market.  
  • Net loss totaled approximately $4.9 million compared to a net loss of approximately $2.5 million.
  • Due to accounting for non-cash charges associated with AgEagle’s financing activities in 2020, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $14.0 million, or $(0.35) per share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.7 million, or $(0.17) per share.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $23.9 million in cash on its balance sheet compared to $718,000 at the end of 2019.
