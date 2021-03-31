AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Record Revenues for 2020

Annual Revenues Totaled $1.3 Million, Up Over 4x Compared to 2019

WICHITA, Kan., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced its 2020 financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Michael Drozd, Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle, stated, “Since I joined AgEagle in May 2019, our team has worked to leverage our extensive drone experience and expand our services to meet accelerating demands from the greater commercial and industrial drone marketplace. Although this was a year of unexpected challenges due to the global pandemic, I am incredibly proud of what our team was able to accomplish and firmly believe we are well positioned to continue this momentum. As proven by our record revenue and ability to expand margins in 2020, we have begun to gain significant traction and believe this is only just the beginning.”