County Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Conference Call

MANITOWOC, Wis., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes on April 22, 2021.

The company will host an earnings call at 8:30 AM CDT on April 23, 2021. Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, Chief Financial Officer, will present. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join the call.

The earnings call will be broadcast at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults. In addition, investors may listen to ICBK’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984 and asking to join the County Bancorp, Inc. call. International and Canadian investors can listen by dialing (412) 317-5269 and (855) 669-9657, respectively. Investors should visit Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call and transcript will be available until April 22, 2022 at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com


Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
