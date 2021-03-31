 
19 LPL Financial Advisors Named 2021 Forbes Top Women Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPLA)">LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today recognizes 19 LPL-affiliated advisors have been included in this year’s list of Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors in the nation.

  • DeLynn Zell, Bridgeworth Wealth Management, Birmingham, Ala.
  • Anh Tran, Jan Hobbs Financial Group, Orange, Calif.
  • Loreen Gilbert, WealthWise Financial Services, Irvine, Calif.
  • Kristina Kuprina, Sequoia Wealth Advisors & Investment Management, San Jose, Calif.
  • Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.
  • Sandra Cho, Pointwealth Capital Management, Encino, Calif.
  • Shari Miller, LPL Financial, La Jolla, Calif.
  • Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners, Irvine, Calif.
  • Lori Price, Price Financial Group, Wilton, Conn.
  • Joan Valenti, LPL Financial, Farmington, Conn.
  • Judy VanArsdale, Lakeview Wealth Management, Deer Park, Ill.
  • Deborah Goodman, Goodman Advisory Group, Needham, Mass.
  • Gina Bolvin Bernarduci, Bolvin Wealth, Boston, Mass.
  • Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Newton, Mass.
  • Lisa Guzek Montagne, LGM Wealth Management, Bloomington, MN
  • Deborah Danielson, Danielson Financial Group, Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Julia Carlson, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, Newport, Ore.
  • Lisa Bodine, Penn Wealth Planning, New Hope, Pa.
  • Lori Watt, IAG Wealth Partners, Waukesha, Wis.

“This is a prestigious list of highly successful women advisors and I congratulate them on behalf of the entire LPL family,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “These women advisors demonstrate a strong commitment to clients, providing meaningful insights and hands-on service as they help them work toward their financial goals and dreams. This past year has been unprecedented, with market volatility and so many other uncertainties, but these women found ways to elevate their businesses and thrive. We thank each of these advisors for their commitment to excellence and for being wonderful role models to future generations as they demonstrate the value of LPL’s independent platform in helping women reach their full potential in our industry. At LPL, we are committed to providing robust resources, integrated capabilities and differentiated service experiences to support our advisors’ businesses. We are proud to support each of these Forbes honorees and wish them continued success.”

