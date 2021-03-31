 
MAG Silver Announces the Appointment of Tim Baker as a Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Tim Baker has joined the Company as a member of the Board of Directors.   

Mr. Baker has a B.Sc. in Geology from Edinburgh University and has substantial experience in operating international mines and projects. He was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kinross Gold Corporation prior to retiring in 2010. Prior to joining Kinross, he was with Placer Dome, where he held several key roles including Executive General Manager of Placer Dome Chile, Executive General Manager of Placer Dome Tanzania and Senior Vice President of the copper producing Compañia Minera Zaldivar. Mr. Baker is currently Chair of Golden Star Resources, a director of Sherritt International Corporation and serves on the Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Advisory Board. Mr. Baker has previously been a director on the boards of Augusta Resources Corp., Antofagasta PLC, Eldorado Gold Corp., Rye Patch Gold (later Alio Gold) and Pacific Rim Mining Corp. Mr. Baker is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

"We are very pleased that Tim has joined our Board," said Peter Barnes, Chairman of MAG. "He brings a wealth of operational experience to MAG, which furthers our ability to enhance shareholder value as Juanicipio becomes a major silver producer."

Mr. Baker replaces Rick Clark, who has resigned as a member of the Board so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties. On behalf of the Company and its shareholders, Mr. Barnes extends a special thank you to Mr. Clark for his contributions to the Company through his years of service as a Director. The Board and management all wish him well in his future endeavours.

About MAG Silver Corp. (www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG: TSX / NYSE A) is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator. Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, and the Joint Venture is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant which is expected to commence commissioning in Q4-2021. Underground mine production of development material commenced in Q3-2020. As well, MAG has an expanded exploration program in place, targeting multiple highly prospective targets both at the Juanicipio Joint Venture and at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.

