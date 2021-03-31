Copper Lake Provides Exploration Update on its Norton Lake Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: WOL, OTC: WTCZF) (“Copper Lake” of the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update as well as recommendations for further work to be completed on its Norton Lake Ni-Cu-Co-PGE property (the “Property”), located 50 km northeast of Fort Hope and about 400 km northeast of Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario. The Company owns a 71.4% interest in the Norton Lake property (7,728 hectares).

The Norton Zone is hosted by the Norton intrusion, an ultramafic feeder-dike or sill. Semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization in the Norton Zone is hosted within the ultramafic intrusion at the contact with underlying sediments (to the south) and an overlying mafic volcanic unit (to the north). The deposit has been traced by diamond drilling over a strike-length ranging from 225 to 300 metres and to a maximum vertical depth of about 400 metres, where importantly, it remains open. True widths of mineralization range from 5 to 10 metres and averaging 7.0 metres.

An independent Mineral Resource estimate was completed on the Norton Lake deposit in 2005. The Mineral Resource meets the 2000 and current CIM Definition Standards and is compliant with the National Instrument 43-101 (NI-43-101) . The Mineral Resource Estimate is summarized as follows:

Norton Lake Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate: Reported at 0.3% Ni cut-off Category Tonnes Ni Grade (%) Cu Grade (%) Co Grade (%) Pd Grade (g/t) Measured 1,769,721 0.67 0.61 0.03 0.46 Indicated 488,933 0.67 0.61 0.03 0.47 TOTAL 2,258,654 0.67 0.61 0.03 0.46 Inferred 198,571 0.66 0.59 0.03 0.47

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all of any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves