NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Disposal Alychlo has successfully completed the sale of shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals 31.03.2021 / 22:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alychlo has successfully completed the sale of shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Regulated information



Merelbeke, Belgium - 31 March 2021

Alychlo N.V. ("Alychlo") announces the successful completion of the sale of 1.57 million existing ordinary shares (the "Shares") of Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA ("Mithra"), corresponding to total proceeds of c. €40 million, by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering ("Private Placement"), that was launched earlier today. This represents c. 3.7% of Mithra's current outstanding share capital. The Shares have been placed at a price of €25.50 per share. Following the Private Placement, Alychlo, together with Marc Coucke, will hold approximately 11.5% of Mithra's current outstanding share capital.

Settlement is expected to take place on 7 April 2021.

In the context of the Private Placement, Alychlo has agreed to a lock-up undertaking in relation to its residual holding in Mithra ending 180 days after the closing date, subject to customary exceptions.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner on the transaction, and Belfius Bank NV/SA acted as Co-Bookrunner.

The information was submitted for publication by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of Alychlo.

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION

This announcement is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person. The material set forth herein is for informational purposes only, does not purport to be full or complete, and does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or purchase, or an announcement of a forthcoming offer to sell or purchase, or (ii) a solicitation to sell or purchase, or an announcement of a forthcoming solicitation to sell or purchase, any securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation prior to registration, exemption from registration, or qualification under, the securities laws of such jurisdiction.