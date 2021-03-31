 
DGAP-News Alychlo has successfully completed the sale of shares in Mithra Pharmaceuticals

31.03.2021 / 22:24
Merelbeke, Belgium - 31 March 2021

Alychlo N.V. ("Alychlo") announces the successful completion of the sale of 1.57 million existing ordinary shares (the "Shares") of Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA ("Mithra"), corresponding to total proceeds of c. €40 million, by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering ("Private Placement"), that was launched earlier today. This represents c. 3.7% of Mithra's current outstanding share capital. The Shares have been placed at a price of €25.50 per share. Following the Private Placement, Alychlo, together with Marc Coucke, will hold approximately 11.5% of Mithra's current outstanding share capital.

Settlement is expected to take place on 7 April 2021.

In the context of the Private Placement, Alychlo has agreed to a lock-up undertaking in relation to its residual holding in Mithra ending 180 days after the closing date, subject to customary exceptions.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner on the transaction, and Belfius Bank NV/SA acted as Co-Bookrunner.

The information was submitted for publication by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on behalf of Alychlo.

 

