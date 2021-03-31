 
AvalonBay Communities Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) will release its first quarter 2021 earnings on April 28, 2021 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on April 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2021 results.

Live Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number: (800) 263-0877

Conference ID: 1309263

Webcast: http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings

 

Details for the Replay of the Conference Call

Dial-In Number: (888) 203-1112

Replay Passcode: 1309263

Dates Available: April 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET to May 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company’s current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company’s outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings before the market open on April 29, 2021. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through http://www.avalonbay.com/email.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

