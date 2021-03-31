Macy’s, Inc. to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan’s 7th Annual Retail Round-Up

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer, and Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at J.P. Morgan’s 7th Annual Retail Round-Up. The virtual fireside chat will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Media and investors may access a live audio webcast of the presentation at www.macysinc.com/investors on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

