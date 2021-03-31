Sterling Awarded $10.5 Million Additional Phase of Work at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport

This is yet another phase in the final stage of the $71 million project that the Company began work on at Sky Harbor in 2015. The project consists of constructing a new concrete aircraft apron around the currently under construction Terminal 4 South. All of the work will be performed in conjunction and cooperation with the ongoing construction of the Terminal 4 Concourse. The job will involve the construction of approximately 48,000 square yards of airfield concrete apron and other paving and additional apron related infrastructure.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, J. Banicki Construction, Inc. (“JBC”), has been awarded a $10.5 million aviation contract by the City of Phoenix Aviation Department and the FAA to reconstruct an additional portion of the apron work at Terminal 4, South 1 Concourse at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“We are glad to have been selected to replace the apron at Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4 South, especially after winning the project to reconstruct the apron at the North Concourse earlier this month,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO. “Our long history and strong track record at Sky Harbor was one of the leading drivers to winning this job and continuing our ongoing work at Terminal 4, which began in 2015. This project will help improve aircraft ground traffic and safety at one of the busiest airports in the nation.”

