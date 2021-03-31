 
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Pays Quarterly Distribution

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUBA) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund has made the following distribution pursuant to the Fund’s managed distribution plan (the “Plan”):

Declaration Date Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Per Share
03/08/2021 03/17/2021 03/18/2021 03/31/2021 $0.15525

The primary purpose of the Plan is to provide stockholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each quarter (currently set at the annual rate of 15% of the Fund’s net asset value as determined on March 31, 2020 and payable in quarterly installments). The Fund cannot predict what effect, if any, the Plan will have on the market price of its shares or whether such market price will reflect a greater or lesser discount to net asset value as compared to prior to the adoption of the Plan.

Under the Plan, the Fund will distribute all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors (“Board”). If sufficient investment income is not available on a quarterly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The Fund is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from Section 19(b) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may make additional distributions from time to time, including additional capital gain distributions at the end of the taxable year, if required to meet requirements imposed by the Code and/or the 1940 Act. Please note that for shareholders enrolled in the Fund’s Dividend Distribution Reinvestment Plan, the distribution will be reinvested in additional shares of the Fund as described in the Plan.

The Fund expects that distributions under the Plan will exceed investment income and available capital gains and thus expects that distributions under the Plan will likely include returns of capital for the foreseeable future. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of a stockholder’s investment is paid back to the stockholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ Any such returns of capital will decrease the Fund’s total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the Fund’s expense ratio. In addition, in order to maintain the level of distributions called for under its Plan, the Fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

