Arco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“While the year of 2020 presented an unprecedented global challenge, the Brazilian K-12 education sector has undergone an important technological transformation that will benefit Arco for a long time. While taking care of our team and being financially responsible, we were able to quickly evolve our solutions and go-to-market to better serve existing clients and attract new prospects. In 2021, we will continue evolving our winning factors of brand reputation, superior solutions and distribution capability to pursue our mission of delivering high-quality education at scale,” said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Results

Net Revenue of R$1,001.7 million;

Adjusted EBITDA of R$381.0 million;

Adjusted Net Income of R$220.3 million;

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Net Revenue of R$296.5 million;

Adjusted EBITDA of R$125.9 million;

Adjusted Net Income of R$67.4 million;

Key Messages

2020 results: solid FY Revenues with high EBITDA margin

FY20 Net Revenue of R$1,001.7 million

Above guidance FY20 adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.0%

2021: ACV of R$1,163 million with sustained high margin

2021 ACV of R$1,163 million, 21% growth versus 2020

Recovery of COVID related revenue impact of ~R$96 million not considered in 2021 ACV

FY21 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 35.5% to 37.5%

Recent acquisitions progressing as planned

COC and Dom Bosco complement Core portfolio and reinforce Arco’s leadership

Arco enters the supplemental test prep vertical with the acquisition of Me Salva!

Escola da Inteligência, national leader in social-emotional, close to full integration

Priorities for 2021: growth, digital and ESG

Leverage stronger winning factors to continue growing on large & untapped market

Drive K-12 digitalization

Disclose and further pursue ESG impact

Information related to COVID-19 pandemic

As of December 31, 2020, there was a total impact of R$14.6 million on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic mainly related to: (i) revision of the expected credit losses considering estimated increases in financial defaults, arising from renegotiations with customers and in unemployment rates in Brazil for the foreseeable future due COVID-19, which resulted in an increase of R$ 7.0 million in allowance for doubtful accounts as of December 31, 2020, (ii) additional expenses of R$ 7.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 related to IT, network infrastructure and an integrated teaching platform, as well as expenses to maintain protective measures such as cleaning and disinfecting the installations, distribution of protective masks and alcohol to employees and delivery of chairs, computers and work kits, (iii) increase in inventory reserves to accurately reflect the expected realization of inventories, which resulted in an incremental charge of R$287 thousand, and (iv) rent concessions, regarding leased buildings, that occurred as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting R$350 thousand.

The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an ongoing basis is still uncertain, and the Company’s management team will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential impacts it may have on the Company’s business, its financial performance and position.

For full disclosure regarding the COVID-19 discussion, please refer to the December 31, 2020 condensed consolidated financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year (or period), plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement (vi) software and (vii) educational platform resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders plus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income, plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents, plus interest expenses, net, plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted Net Income Margin as Adjusted Net Income divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities, less acquisition of property and equipment, less acquisition of intangible assets. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business. We calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow as free cash flow for the year (or period) plus (i) interest change in financial investments, (ii) M&A expenses, and (iii) non-recurring expenses.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Arco Platform Limited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position December 30, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 424,410 48,900 Financial investments 712,645 574,804 Trade receivables 415,282 329,428 Inventories 74,076 40,106 Recoverable taxes 19,304 15,612 Financial instruments from acquisition of interest - 3,794 Related parties 9,970 1,298 Other assets 24,073 14,630 Total current assets 1,679,760 1,028,572 Non-current assets Financial instruments from acquisition of interest - 32,152 Deferred income tax 236,903 156,748 Recoverable taxes 1,121 6,613 Financial investments 10,349 4,690 Related parties 10,508 14,813 Other assets 22,239 14,399 Investments and interests in other entities 9,654 48,574 Property and equipment 26,087 21,328 Right-of-use assets 30,022 21,631 Intangible assets 2,549,637 1,811,903 Total non-current assets 2,896,520 2,132,851 Total assets 4,576,280 3,161,423 December 30, December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 40,925 34,521 Labor and social obligations 85,069 68,511 Taxes and contributions payable 9,676 7,508 Income taxes payable 44,731 52,038 Advances from customers 23,080 25,626 Lease liabilities 12,742 6,845 Loans and financing 107,706 98,561 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 656,014 117,959 Other liabilities 331 607 Total current liabilities 980,274 412,176 Non-current liabilities Labor and social obligations 36,570 2,801 Lease liabilities 22,478 19,012 Loans and financing 203,413 - Financial instruments from acquisition of interest - 33,940 Provision for legal proceedings 1,366 251 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 1,130,501 1,098,273 Other liabilities 794 160 Total non-current liabilities 1,395,122 1,154,437 Equity Share capital 11 11 Capital reserve 2,200,645 1,607,622 Share-based compensation reserve 80,817 84,546 Accumulated losses (80,589 ) (97,369 ) Total equity 2,200,884 1,594,810 Total liabilities and equity 4,576,280 3,161,423

Arco Platform Limited Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue 296,537 247,644 1,001,710 572,837 Cost of sales (66,305 ) (55,374 ) (221,130 ) (117,258 ) Gross profit 230,232 192,270 780,580 455,579 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (97,687 ) (76,691 ) (372,269 ) (199,780 ) General and administrative expenses (71,528 ) (56,165 ) (270,558 ) (191,438 ) Other income (expense), net (6,251 ) (8,738 ) (2,258 ) (6,287 ) Operating profit 54,766 50,676 135,495 58,074 Finance income 9,614 24,943 45,211 72,047 Finance costs (28,110 ) (37,032 ) (142,013 ) (170,855 ) Finance result (18,496 ) (12,089 ) (96,802 ) (98,808 ) Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 8,450 153 409 (1,800 ) Profit before income taxes 44,720 38,740 39,102 (42,534 ) Income taxes - income (expense) Current (18,538 ) (14,596 ) (87,379 ) (46,850 ) Deferred (1,979 ) 18,371 65,057 79,953 Total income taxes – income (expense) (20,517 ) 3,775 (22,322 ) 33,103 Profit (loss) for the period 24,203 42,515 16,780 (9,431 ) Basic earnings per share – in Brazilian reais Class A 0.42 0.79 0.30 (0.18 ) Class B 0.42 0.79 0.30 (0.18 ) Diluted earnings per share – in Brazilian reais Class A 0.42 0.78 0.30 (0.18 ) Class B 0.42 0.78 0.30 (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 57,588 53,812 55,758 51,552 Diluted 57,749 54,149 55,919 51,552

Arco Platform Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes for the period 44,720 38,740 39,102 (42,534 ) Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 37,692 23,865 127,455 48,314 Inventory reserves 4,114 4,273 7,453 8,476 Allowance for doubtful accounts 6,451 7,903 34,684 17,392 Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets disposed 2,753 2,906 4,277 3,499 Fair value change in financial instruments from acquisition interests (124 ) (10,822 ) (562 ) (473 ) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 458 7,622 20,330 89,403 Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees (8,450 ) (153 ) (409 ) 1,800 Share-based compensation plan 21,024 612 36,333 33,043 Accrued interest on loans and financing 3,810 1,002 19,862 1,002 Interest accretion on acquisition liability 18,389 17,496 68,379 42,206 Income from non-cash equivalents (3,532 ) (45,797 ) (13,388 ) (45,797 ) Interest on lease liabilities 976 258 3,036 1,489 Provision for legal proceedings (7 ) 20 587 120 Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units) (1,831 ) (15,066 ) (2,997 ) 8,333 Foreign exchange income (loss) 183 571 (188 ) 555 Changes in fair value of step acquisitions 3,555 (3,708 ) 307 (3,708 ) Gain on sale of investment - (34 ) - (3,286 ) Other financial cost/revenue, net (466 ) (881 ) (2,315 ) (2,362 ) 129,715 28,807 341,946 157,472 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (148,908 ) (176,193 ) (108,087 ) (136,407 ) Inventories (10,109 ) (3,669 ) (18,161 ) (14,637 ) Recoverable taxes 7,970 (944 ) 3,152 (8,494 ) Other assets (6,768 ) (9,376 ) (14,087 ) (16,035 ) Trade payables 7,677 (37 ) 3,886 8,455 Labor and social obligations (37,593 ) (2,390 ) 7,239 15,950 Taxes and contributions payable (8,650 ) 2,491 1,147 1,951 Advances from customers 17,292 22,334 (2,981 ) 19,997 Other liabilities (533 ) 112 (1,420 ) (268 ) Cash (used in) generated from operations (49,907 ) (138,865 ) 212,634 27,984 Income taxes paid (4,641 ) (6,107 ) (95,053 ) (34,747 ) Interest paid on lease liabilities (914 ) (455 ) (2,100 ) (852 ) Interest paid on accounts payable to selling shareholders (140 ) - (187 ) - Interest paid on loans and financing (3,556 ) - (13,423 ) - Payments for contingent consideration (9,520 ) - (9,520 ) - Net cash flows (used in) generated from operating activities (68,678 ) (145,427 ) 92,351 (7,615 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (5,159 ) (3,382 ) (10,822 ) (10,991 ) Payment of investments and interests in other entities - (36,435 ) (32,628 ) (41,853 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (182,284 ) (782,748 ) (204,286 ) (798,885 ) Payment of accounts payables to selling shareholders - - - - Acquisition of intangible assets (33,758 ) (16,741 ) (96,827 ) (43,102 ) Net sales (purchases) of financial investments 192,028 365,821 (130,113 ) 277,389 Loans to related parties (5,000 ) - (5,000 ) (14,000 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (34,173 ) (473,485 ) (479,676 ) (631,442 ) Financing activities Capital increase - exercised stock options - 1 - 13,830 Capital increase - proceeds from public offering - 589,602 591,898 589,602 Share issuance costs 1,240 (18,224 ) (16,291 ) (18,897 ) Payment of lease liabilities (2,782 ) (1,698 ) (8,510 ) (4,407 ) Payment of loans and financing (837 ) (511 ) (301,151 ) (563 ) Payment to owners to acquire entity’s shares (779 ) (928 ) (1,733 ) (928 ) Loans and financing 62 97,574 498,434 97,574 Dividends paid by subsidiaries 3,696 - - - Net cash flows generated from financing activities 600 665,816 762,647 676,211 Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents (183 ) (572 ) 188 (555 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (102,434 ) 46,332 375,510 36,599 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 526,844 2,568 48,900 12,301 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 424,410 48,900 424,410 48,900 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (102,434 ) 46,332 375,510 36,599

Arco Platform Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Profit (loss) for the period 24,203 42,515 16,780 (9,431 ) (+/-) Income taxes 20,517 (3,775 ) 22,322 (33,103 ) (+/-) Finance result 18,496 12,089 96,802 98,808 (+) Depreciation and amortization 37,692 23,865 127,455 48,314 (+/-) Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees (8,450 ) (153 ) (409 ) 1,800 EBITDA 92,458 74,541 262,950 106,388 (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units) 18,566 11,148 69,846 66,978 (+) M&A expenses 8,063 15,939 13,751 28,848 (+) Non-recurring expenses 2,736 4,675 19,488 7,142 (+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic 4,075 - 14,990 - Adjusted EBITDA 125,898 106,303 381,025 209,356 Net Revenue 296,537 247,644 1,001,710 572,837 EBITDA Margin 31.2 % 30.1 % 26.3 % 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 42.5 % 42.9 % 38.0 % 36.5 % Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation Profit (loss) for the period 24,203 42,515 16,780 (9,431 ) (+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units). 18,566 11,148 69,846 66,978 (+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations 21,349 13,485 76,067 23,173 (+/-) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments (124 ) (10,822 ) (562 ) (473 ) (+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders 458 7,622 20,330 89,403 (+) Share of loss (profit) of equity-accounted investees (8,450 ) (153 ) (409 ) 1,800 (+/-) Tax effects (21,706 ) (25,112 ) (76,898 ) (79,569 ) (+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 183 571 (188 ) 555 (+) Interest expenses, net 18,049 17,153 67,058 41,042 (+) M&A expenses 8,063 15,939 13,751 28,848 (+) Non-recurring expenses 2,736 4,675 19,488 7,142 (+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic 4,075 - 14,990 - Adjusted Net Income 67,402 77,021 220,253 169,468 Net Revenue 296,537 247,644 1,001,710 572,837 Adjusted Net Income Margin 22.7 % 31.1 % 22.0 % 29.6 % Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Cash generated from operations (49,907 ) (138,865 ) 212,634 27,984 (-) Income tax paid (4,641 ) (6,107 ) (95,053 ) (34,747 ) (-) Interest paid on lease liabilities (914 ) (455 ) (2,100 ) (852 ) (-) Interest paid on investment acquisition (140 ) - (187 ) - (-) Interest paid on loans and financing (3,556 ) - (13,423 ) - (-) Payments for contingent consideration (9,520 ) - (9,520 ) - Cash Flow from Operating Activities (68,678 ) (145,427 ) 92,351 (7,615 ) (-) Acquisition of property and equipment (5,159 ) (3,382 ) (10,822 ) (10,991 ) (-) Acquisition of intangible assets (33,758 ) (16,741 ) (96,827 ) (43,102 ) Free Cash Flow (107,595 ) (165,550 ) (15,298 ) (61,708 ) (+) Interest change in financial investments 3,532 45,797 13,388 45,797 (+) Working capital of acquired companies 22,915 55,078 22,915 55,078 (+) Business combinations - 5,699 22,642 5,699 (+) M&A expenses 8,063 15,939 13,751 28,848 (+) Others 2,736 8,784 15,379 11,251 (+) Labor and social obligations of restricted stock units 13,548 (3,561 ) - (3,561 ) (+) Working capital and expenses related to Covid-19 pandemic 39,943 - 39,943 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow (16,858 ) (37,814 ) 112,720 81,404

