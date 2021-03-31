Arco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“While the year of 2020 presented an unprecedented global challenge, the Brazilian K-12 education sector has undergone an important technological transformation that will benefit Arco for a long time. While taking care of our team and being financially responsible, we were able to quickly evolve our solutions and go-to-market to better serve existing clients and attract new prospects. In 2021, we will continue evolving our winning factors of brand reputation, superior solutions and distribution capability to pursue our mission of delivering high-quality education at scale,” said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.
Full Year 2020 Results
- Net Revenue of R$1,001.7 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA of R$381.0 million;
- Adjusted Net Income of R$220.3 million;
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
- Net Revenue of R$296.5 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA of R$125.9 million;
- Adjusted Net Income of R$67.4 million;
Key Messages
2020 results: solid FY Revenues with high EBITDA margin
- FY20 Net Revenue of R$1,001.7 million
- Above guidance FY20 adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.0%
2021: ACV of R$1,163 million with sustained high margin
- 2021 ACV of R$1,163 million, 21% growth versus 2020
- Recovery of COVID related revenue impact of ~R$96 million not considered in 2021 ACV
- FY21 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 35.5% to 37.5%
Recent acquisitions progressing as planned
- COC and Dom Bosco complement Core portfolio and reinforce Arco’s leadership
- Arco enters the supplemental test prep vertical with the acquisition of Me Salva!
- Escola da Inteligência, national leader in social-emotional, close to full integration
Priorities for 2021: growth, digital and ESG
- Leverage stronger winning factors to continue growing on large & untapped market
- Drive K-12 digitalization
- Disclose and further pursue ESG impact
Conference Call Information
Arco will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results today, March 31, 2021, via a conference call at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please dial: +1 412 717-9627, +1 844 204-8942, +55 11 3181-8565 or +55 11 4118-4632. An audio replay of the call will be available through April 6, 2021, by dialing +55 11 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.
Information related to COVID-19 pandemic
As of December 31, 2020, there was a total impact of R$14.6 million on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic mainly related to: (i) revision of the expected credit losses considering estimated increases in financial defaults, arising from renegotiations with customers and in unemployment rates in Brazil for the foreseeable future due COVID-19, which resulted in an increase of R$ 7.0 million in allowance for doubtful accounts as of December 31, 2020, (ii) additional expenses of R$ 7.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 related to IT, network infrastructure and an integrated teaching platform, as well as expenses to maintain protective measures such as cleaning and disinfecting the installations, distribution of protective masks and alcohol to employees and delivery of chairs, computers and work kits, (iii) increase in inventory reserves to accurately reflect the expected realization of inventories, which resulted in an incremental charge of R$287 thousand, and (iv) rent concessions, regarding leased buildings, that occurred as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting R$350 thousand.
The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an ongoing basis is still uncertain, and the Company’s management team will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential impacts it may have on the Company’s business, its financial performance and position.
For full disclosure regarding the COVID-19 discussion, please refer to the December 31, 2020 condensed consolidated financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.
About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)
Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/
Key Business Metrics
ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow which are non-GAAP financial measures.
We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.
We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year (or period), plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement (vi) software and (vii) educational platform resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders plus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income, plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents, plus interest expenses, net, plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted Net Income Margin as Adjusted Net Income divided by Net Revenue.
We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities, less acquisition of property and equipment, less acquisition of intangible assets. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business. We calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow as free cash flow for the year (or period) plus (i) interest change in financial investments, (ii) M&A expenses, and (iii) non-recurring expenses.
We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
|
Arco Platform Limited
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
424,410
|
|
|
48,900
|
|
Financial investments
|
|
712,645
|
|
|
574,804
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
415,282
|
|
|
329,428
|
|
Inventories
|
|
74,076
|
|
|
40,106
|
|
Recoverable taxes
|
|
19,304
|
|
|
15,612
|
|
Financial instruments from acquisition of interest
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,794
|
|
Related parties
|
|
9,970
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
Other assets
|
|
24,073
|
|
|
14,630
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,679,760
|
|
|
1,028,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Financial instruments from acquisition of interest
|
|
-
|
|
|
32,152
|
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
236,903
|
|
|
156,748
|
|
Recoverable taxes
|
|
1,121
|
|
|
6,613
|
|
Financial investments
|
|
10,349
|
|
|
4,690
|
|
Related parties
|
|
10,508
|
|
|
14,813
|
|
Other assets
|
|
22,239
|
|
|
14,399
|
|
Investments and interests in other entities
|
|
9,654
|
|
|
48,574
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
26,087
|
|
|
21,328
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
30,022
|
|
|
21,631
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
2,549,637
|
|
|
1,811,903
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
2,896,520
|
|
|
2,132,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
4,576,280
|
|
|
3,161,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
40,925
|
|
|
34,521
|
|
Labor and social obligations
|
|
85,069
|
|
|
68,511
|
|
Taxes and contributions payable
|
|
9,676
|
|
|
7,508
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
44,731
|
|
|
52,038
|
|
Advances from customers
|
|
23,080
|
|
|
25,626
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
12,742
|
|
|
6,845
|
|
Loans and financing
|
|
107,706
|
|
|
98,561
|
|
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
|
656,014
|
|
|
117,959
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
331
|
|
|
607
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
980,274
|
|
|
412,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Labor and social obligations
|
|
36,570
|
|
|
2,801
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
22,478
|
|
|
19,012
|
|
Loans and financing
|
|
203,413
|
|
|
-
|
|
Financial instruments from acquisition of interest
|
|
-
|
|
|
33,940
|
|
Provision for legal proceedings
|
|
1,366
|
|
|
251
|
|
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
|
1,130,501
|
|
|
1,098,273
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
794
|
|
|
160
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
1,395,122
|
|
|
1,154,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
11
|
|
|
11
|
|
Capital reserve
|
|
2,200,645
|
|
|
1,607,622
|
|
Share-based compensation reserve
|
|
80,817
|
|
|
84,546
|
|
Accumulated losses
|
|
(80,589
|
)
|
|
(97,369
|
)
|
Total equity
|
|
2,200,884
|
|
|
1,594,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
4,576,280
|
|
|
3,161,423
|
|
Arco Platform Limited
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net revenue
|
296,537
|
|
247,644
|
|
1,001,710
|
|
572,837
|
|
Cost of sales
|
(66,305
|
)
|
(55,374
|
)
|
(221,130
|
)
|
(117,258
|
)
|
Gross profit
|
230,232
|
|
192,270
|
|
780,580
|
|
455,579
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling expenses
|
(97,687
|
)
|
(76,691
|
)
|
(372,269
|
)
|
(199,780
|
)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(71,528
|
)
|
(56,165
|
)
|
(270,558
|
)
|
(191,438
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(6,251
|
)
|
(8,738
|
)
|
(2,258
|
)
|
(6,287
|
)
|
Operating profit
|
54,766
|
|
50,676
|
|
135,495
|
|
58,074
|
|
Finance income
|
9,614
|
|
24,943
|
|
45,211
|
|
72,047
|
|
Finance costs
|
(28,110
|
)
|
(37,032
|
)
|
(142,013
|
)
|
(170,855
|
)
|
Finance result
|
(18,496
|
)
|
(12,089
|
)
|
(96,802
|
)
|
(98,808
|
)
|
Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees
|
8,450
|
|
153
|
|
409
|
|
(1,800
|
)
|
Profit before income taxes
|
44,720
|
|
38,740
|
|
39,102
|
|
(42,534
|
)
|
Income taxes - income (expense)
|
Current
|
(18,538
|
)
|
(14,596
|
)
|
(87,379
|
)
|
(46,850
|
)
|
Deferred
|
(1,979
|
)
|
18,371
|
|
65,057
|
|
79,953
|
|
Total income taxes – income (expense)
|
(20,517
|
)
|
3,775
|
|
(22,322
|
)
|
33,103
|
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
24,203
|
|
42,515
|
|
16,780
|
|
(9,431
|
)
|
Basic earnings per share – in Brazilian reais
|
Class A
|
0.42
|
|
0.79
|
|
0.30
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Class B
|
0.42
|
|
0.79
|
|
0.30
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Diluted earnings per share – in Brazilian reais
|
Class A
|
0.42
|
|
0.78
|
|
0.30
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Class B
|
0.42
|
|
0.78
|
|
0.30
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:
|
Basic
|
57,588
|
|
53,812
|
|
55,758
|
|
51,552
|
|
Diluted
|
57,749
|
|
54,149
|
|
55,919
|
|
51,552
|
|
Arco Platform Limited
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
|
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
Profit (loss) before income taxes for the period
|
44,720
|
|
38,740
|
|
39,102
|
|
(42,534
|
)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
37,692
|
|
23,865
|
|
127,455
|
|
48,314
|
|
|
Inventory reserves
|
4,114
|
|
4,273
|
|
7,453
|
|
8,476
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
6,451
|
|
7,903
|
|
34,684
|
|
17,392
|
|
|
Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets disposed
|
2,753
|
|
2,906
|
|
4,277
|
|
3,499
|
|
|
Fair value change in financial instruments from acquisition interests
|
(124
|
)
|
(10,822
|
)
|
(562
|
)
|
(473
|
)
|
|
Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
458
|
|
7,622
|
|
20,330
|
|
89,403
|
|
|
Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees
|
(8,450
|
)
|
(153
|
)
|
(409
|
)
|
1,800
|
|
|
Share-based compensation plan
|
21,024
|
|
612
|
|
36,333
|
|
33,043
|
|
|
Accrued interest on loans and financing
|
3,810
|
|
1,002
|
|
19,862
|
|
1,002
|
|
|
Interest accretion on acquisition liability
|
18,389
|
|
17,496
|
|
68,379
|
|
42,206
|
|
|
Income from non-cash equivalents
|
(3,532
|
)
|
(45,797
|
)
|
(13,388
|
)
|
(45,797
|
)
|
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
976
|
|
258
|
|
3,036
|
|
1,489
|
|
|
Provision for legal proceedings
|
(7
|
)
|
20
|
|
587
|
|
120
|
|
|
Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)
|
(1,831
|
)
|
(15,066
|
)
|
(2,997
|
)
|
8,333
|
|
|
Foreign exchange income (loss)
|
183
|
|
571
|
|
(188
|
)
|
555
|
|
|
Changes in fair value of step acquisitions
|
3,555
|
|
(3,708
|
)
|
307
|
|
(3,708
|
)
|
|
Gain on sale of investment
|
-
|
|
(34
|
)
|
-
|
|
(3,286
|
)
|
|
Other financial cost/revenue, net
|
(466
|
)
|
(881
|
)
|
(2,315
|
)
|
(2,362
|
)
|
|
129,715
|
|
28,807
|
|
341,946
|
|
157,472
|
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
Trade receivables
|
(148,908
|
)
|
(176,193
|
)
|
(108,087
|
)
|
(136,407
|
)
|
|
Inventories
|
(10,109
|
)
|
(3,669
|
)
|
(18,161
|
)
|
(14,637
|
)
|
|
Recoverable taxes
|
7,970
|
|
(944
|
)
|
3,152
|
|
(8,494
|
)
|
|
Other assets
|
(6,768
|
)
|
(9,376
|
)
|
(14,087
|
)
|
(16,035
|
)
|
|
Trade payables
|
7,677
|
|
(37
|
)
|
3,886
|
|
8,455
|
|
|
Labor and social obligations
|
(37,593
|
)
|
(2,390
|
)
|
7,239
|
|
15,950
|
|
|
Taxes and contributions payable
|
(8,650
|
)
|
2,491
|
|
1,147
|
|
1,951
|
|
|
Advances from customers
|
17,292
|
|
22,334
|
|
(2,981
|
)
|
19,997
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
(533
|
)
|
112
|
|
(1,420
|
)
|
(268
|
)
|
|
Cash (used in) generated from operations
|
(49,907
|
)
|
(138,865
|
)
|
212,634
|
|
27,984
|
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
(4,641
|
)
|
(6,107
|
)
|
(95,053
|
)
|
(34,747
|
)
|
|
Interest paid on lease liabilities
|
(914
|
)
|
(455
|
)
|
(2,100
|
)
|
(852
|
)
|
|
Interest paid on accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
(140
|
)
|
-
|
|
(187
|
)
|
-
|
|
|
Interest paid on loans and financing
|
(3,556
|
)
|
-
|
|
(13,423
|
)
|
-
|
|
|
Payments for contingent consideration
|
(9,520
|
)
|
-
|
|
(9,520
|
)
|
-
|
|
|
Net cash flows (used in) generated from operating activities
|
(68,678
|
)
|
(145,427
|
)
|
92,351
|
|
(7,615
|
)
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(5,159
|
)
|
(3,382
|
)
|
(10,822
|
)
|
(10,991
|
)
|
|
Payment of investments and interests in other entities
|
-
|
|
(36,435
|
)
|
(32,628
|
)
|
(41,853
|
)
|
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|
(182,284
|
)
|
(782,748
|
)
|
(204,286
|
)
|
(798,885
|
)
|
|
Payment of accounts payables to selling shareholders
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(33,758
|
)
|
(16,741
|
)
|
(96,827
|
)
|
(43,102
|
)
|
|
Net sales (purchases) of financial investments
|
192,028
|
|
365,821
|
|
(130,113
|
)
|
277,389
|
|
|
Loans to related parties
|
(5,000
|
)
|
-
|
|
(5,000
|
)
|
(14,000
|
)
|
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
(34,173
|
)
|
(473,485
|
)
|
(479,676
|
)
|
(631,442
|
)
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
Capital increase - exercised stock options
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
13,830
|
|
|
Capital increase - proceeds from public offering
|
-
|
|
589,602
|
|
591,898
|
|
589,602
|
|
|
Share issuance costs
|
1,240
|
|
(18,224
|
)
|
(16,291
|
)
|
(18,897
|
)
|
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
(2,782
|
)
|
(1,698
|
)
|
(8,510
|
)
|
(4,407
|
)
|
|
Payment of loans and financing
|
(837
|
)
|
(511
|
)
|
(301,151
|
)
|
(563
|
)
|
|
Payment to owners to acquire entity’s shares
|
(779
|
)
|
(928
|
)
|
(1,733
|
)
|
(928
|
)
|
|
Loans and financing
|
62
|
|
97,574
|
|
498,434
|
|
97,574
|
|
|
Dividends paid by subsidiaries
|
3,696
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net cash flows generated from financing activities
|
600
|
|
665,816
|
|
762,647
|
|
676,211
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents
|
(183
|
)
|
(572
|
)
|
188
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(102,434
|
)
|
46,332
|
|
375,510
|
|
36,599
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
526,844
|
|
2,568
|
|
48,900
|
|
12,301
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
424,410
|
|
48,900
|
|
424,410
|
|
48,900
|
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(102,434
|
)
|
46,332
|
|
375,510
|
|
36,599
|
|
|
Arco Platform Limited
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
24,203
|
|
|
42,515
|
|
|
16,780
|
|
|
(9,431
|
)
|
(+/-) Income taxes
|
20,517
|
|
|
(3,775
|
)
|
|
22,322
|
|
|
(33,103
|
)
|
(+/-) Finance result
|
18,496
|
|
|
12,089
|
|
|
96,802
|
|
|
98,808
|
|
(+) Depreciation and amortization
|
37,692
|
|
|
23,865
|
|
|
127,455
|
|
|
48,314
|
|
(+/-) Share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees
|
(8,450
|
)
|
|
(153
|
)
|
|
(409
|
)
|
|
1,800
|
|
EBITDA
|
92,458
|
|
|
74,541
|
|
262,950
|
|
|
106,388
|
|
(+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)
|
18,566
|
|
|
11,148
|
|
69,846
|
|
|
66,978
|
|
(+) M&A expenses
|
8,063
|
|
|
15,939
|
|
13,751
|
|
|
28,848
|
|
(+) Non-recurring expenses
|
2,736
|
|
|
4,675
|
|
19,488
|
|
|
7,142
|
|
(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic
|
4,075
|
|
|
-
|
|
14,990
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
125,898
|
|
|
106,303
|
|
381,025
|
|
|
209,356
|
|
|
|
Net Revenue
|
296,537
|
|
|
247,644
|
|
1,001,710
|
|
|
572,837
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
31.2
|
%
|
|
30.1
|
%
|
26.3
|
%
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
42.5
|
%
|
|
42.9
|
%
|
38.0
|
%
|
|
36.5
|
%
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
24,203
|
|
|
42,515
|
|
16,780
|
|
|
(9,431
|
)
|
(+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units).
|
18,566
|
|
|
11,148
|
|
69,846
|
|
|
66,978
|
|
(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations
|
21,349
|
|
|
13,485
|
|
76,067
|
|
|
23,173
|
|
(+/-) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments
|
(124
|
)
|
|
(10,822
|
)
|
(562
|
)
|
|
(473
|
)
|
(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
458
|
|
|
7,622
|
|
20,330
|
|
|
89,403
|
|
(+) Share of loss (profit) of equity-accounted investees
|
(8,450
|
)
|
|
(153
|
)
|
(409
|
)
|
|
1,800
|
|
(+/-) Tax effects
|
(21,706
|
)
|
|
(25,112
|
)
|
(76,898
|
)
|
|
(79,569
|
)
|
(+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
183
|
|
|
571
|
|
(188
|
)
|
|
555
|
|
(+) Interest expenses, net
|
18,049
|
|
|
17,153
|
|
67,058
|
|
|
41,042
|
|
(+) M&A expenses
|
8,063
|
|
|
15,939
|
|
13,751
|
|
|
28,848
|
|
(+) Non-recurring expenses
|
2,736
|
|
|
4,675
|
|
19,488
|
|
|
7,142
|
|
(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic
|
4,075
|
|
|
-
|
|
14,990
|
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
67,402
|
|
|
77,021
|
|
220,253
|
|
|
169,468
|
|
|
|
Net Revenue
|
296,537
|
|
|
247,644
|
|
1,001,710
|
|
|
572,837
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Margin
|
22.7
|
%
|
31.1
|
%
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
29.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
|
Cash generated from operations
|
(49,907
|
)
|
|
(138,865
|
)
|
212,634
|
|
|
27,984
|
|
(-) Income tax paid
|
(4,641
|
)
|
|
(6,107
|
)
|
(95,053
|
)
|
|
(34,747
|
)
|
(-) Interest paid on lease liabilities
|
(914
|
)
|
|
(455
|
)
|
(2,100
|
)
|
|
(852
|
)
|
(-) Interest paid on investment acquisition
|
(140
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(-) Interest paid on loans and financing
|
(3,556
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(13,423
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
(-) Payments for contingent consideration
|
(9,520
|
)
|
-
|
|
(9,520
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|
(68,678
|
)
|
(145,427
|
)
|
92,351
|
|
(7,615
|
)
|
(-) Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(5,159
|
)
|
(3,382
|
)
|
(10,822
|
)
|
(10,991
|
)
|
(-) Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(33,758
|
)
|
(16,741
|
)
|
(96,827
|
)
|
(43,102
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(107,595
|
)
|
(165,550
|
)
|
(15,298
|
)
|
(61,708
|
)
|
(+) Interest change in financial investments
|
3,532
|
|
45,797
|
|
13,388
|
|
45,797
|
|
(+) Working capital of acquired companies
|
22,915
|
|
55,078
|
|
22,915
|
|
55,078
|
|
(+) Business combinations
|
-
|
|
5,699
|
|
22,642
|
|
5,699
|
|
(+) M&A expenses
|
8,063
|
|
15,939
|
|
13,751
|
|
28,848
|
|
(+) Others
|
2,736
|
|
8,784
|
|
15,379
|
|
11,251
|
|
(+) Labor and social obligations of restricted stock units
|
13,548
|
|
(3,561
|
)
|
-
|
|
(3,561
|
)
|
(+) Working capital and expenses related to Covid-19 pandemic
|
39,943
|
|
-
|
|
39,943
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
(16,858
|
)
|
(37,814
|
)
|
112,720
|
|
81,404
|
