First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

31.03.2021, 22:31   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the Monthly distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

April 1, 2021

Record Date:

April 5, 2021

Payable Date:

April 6, 2021

Ticker

 

Exchange

 

Fund Name

 

Frequency

 

Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount

 

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund

IGLD

 

Cboe BZX

 

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

 

Monthly

 

$0.0489

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $179 billion as of February 28, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

