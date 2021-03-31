 
checkAd

Subversive Acquisition LP Highlights InterCure’s Accelerated Growth as the Leading Israeli Cannabis Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 22:36  |  73   |   |   

InterCure, dba Canndoc, Announces Record-Breaking Q4 Results with Positive EBITDA and Cash Flow

InterCure Acquires Four New Medical Cannabis Pharmacies and Increases 2021 Target to 10 Retail Locations

Canndoc Successfully Launches First Product Line of California Genetic Strains Grown in Israel

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP (TSX: SVX.U, NEO: SVX.U, OTCQX: SBVRF) (“SVX”) announced today that InterCure Ltd. (dba Canndoc) (TASE: INCR) (“InterCure”), Israel’s leading cannabis company and SVX’s intended target for its “Qualifying Transaction” (the “Transaction”), has reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results (the “InterCure Press Release”). InterCure has announced that it accelerated its growth and distribution footprint in Israel by expanding its retail footprint with the acquisition of four new medical cannabis pharmacies.

InterCure Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights from the InterCure Press Release

  • InterCure reports record-breaking Q4 revenue of NIS27 million, representing an annual run rate of NIS 108 million, a 15 times increase year over year and over 20% growth compared to Q3 2020, driven primarily by high demand for the company's quality products, market share growth, new commercial agreements with pharmacies, international collaborations, and consolidation of its retail activities

  • EBITDA for the fourth quarter was NIS 9 million, representing an annual run rate of NIS 34 million, a significant increase year over year, driven by revenue growth, improvement in gross profit and fixed cost management

  • For the calendar year 2020, InterCure’s revenue was a record NIS ₪65 million, with EBITDA* of NIS ₪16 million, and positive operational cash flow of NIS ₪9 million

  • InterCure announced the acquisition of four additional medical cannabis pharmacies expanding the Givol chain to 10 retail locations in major cities across Israel achieving national coverage in 2021

  • Canndoc successfully launched and commercialized the first product line of California genetic strains grown in Israel in their southern facility, the largest and most advanced in Israel

*EBITDA for InterCure’s cannabis sector

Pharmacy Expansion

InterCure announced that, through its subsidiary CannOlam, it has acquired four pharmacies in Israel which will operate under the Company’s Givol medical cannabis pharmacy chain. With the acquisition of these four additional pharmacies, InterCure is expected to expand the Givol retail chain to 10 locations in 2021, compared to the six locations previously announced.

Seite 1 von 7
Subversive Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Subversive Acquisition LP Highlights InterCure’s Accelerated Growth as the Leading Israeli Cannabis Company InterCure, dba Canndoc, Announces Record-Breaking Q4 Results with Positive EBITDA and Cash Flow InterCure Acquires Four New Medical Cannabis Pharmacies and Increases 2021 Target to 10 Retail Locations Canndoc Successfully Launches First Product …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration