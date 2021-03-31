Subversive Acquisition LP Highlights InterCure’s Accelerated Growth as the Leading Israeli Cannabis Company

InterCure Acquires Four New Medical Cannabis Pharmacies and Increase s 2021 Target to 10 Retail Locations

Canndoc Successfully Launches First Product Line of California Genetic Strains Grown in Israel

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP (TSX: SVX.U, NEO: SVX.U, OTCQX: SBVRF) (“SVX”) announced today that InterCure Ltd. (dba Canndoc) (TASE: INCR) (“InterCure”), Israel’s leading cannabis company and SVX’s intended target for its “Qualifying Transaction” (the “Transaction”), has reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results (the “InterCure Press Release”). InterCure has announced that it accelerated its growth and distribution footprint in Israel by expanding its retail footprint with the acquisition of four new medical cannabis pharmacies.

InterCure Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights from the InterCure Press Release

InterCure reports record-breaking Q4 revenue of NIS ₪ 27 million, representing an annual run rate of NIS ₪ 108 million, a 15 times increase year over year and over 20% growth compared to Q3 2020, driven primarily by high demand for the company's quality products, market share growth, new commercial agreements with pharmacies, international collaborations, and consolidation of its retail activities





EBITDA for the fourth quarter was NIS ₪ 9 million, representing an annual run rate of NIS ₪ 34 million, a significant increase year over year, driven by revenue growth, improvement in gross profit and fixed cost management





For the calendar year 2020, InterCure's revenue was a record NIS ₪65 million, with EBITDA* of NIS ₪16 million, and positive operational cash flow of NIS ₪9 million





InterCure announced the acquisition of four additional medical cannabis pharmacies expanding the Givol chain to 10 retail locations in major cities across Israel achieving national coverage in 2021





Canndoc successfully launched and commercialized the first product line of California genetic strains grown in Israel in their southern facility, the largest and most advanced in Israel



*EBITDA for InterCure’s cannabis sector

Pharmacy Expansion

InterCure announced that, through its subsidiary CannOlam, it has acquired four pharmacies in Israel which will operate under the Company’s Givol medical cannabis pharmacy chain. With the acquisition of these four additional pharmacies, InterCure is expected to expand the Givol retail chain to 10 locations in 2021, compared to the six locations previously announced.