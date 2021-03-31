Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company for EagleBank, today announced a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021, in the amount of $0.25 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 21, 2021.



About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.