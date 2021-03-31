 
AC Immune Appoints Experienced Biotech and Investment Executive Dr. Alan Colowick to Board of Directors

Dr. Colowick has more than 20 years of experience in large and emerging biotech companies

Led investments for several clinical-stage companies as a Partner at Sofinnova Investments

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Alan Colowick, MD, MPH, a deeply experienced biotech and investment executive, was elected to the Company’s Board of Directors at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting today.

Dr Colowick has more than 20 years of industry experience in both large and emerging biotech companies, serving in a broad array of board, senior executive, clinical, regulatory, and commercial positions. He has a deep understanding of value creation and growth strategies, serving as a Partner at Sofinnova Investments, where he led investments for several clinical-stage companies.

Douglas Williams, Ph.D., Chairman of AC Immune SA, commented: “The wealth of experience and credibility Dr. Colowick brings to AC Immune’s Board will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our corporate strategy and reinforce our scientific leadership in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. His extensive expertise in biotech from both industry and investment standpoints – including from Celgene, Amgen and Sofinnova – will bring an important perspective to our pipeline and corporate development. We are thrilled to welcome him as our newest Director.”

Dr. Colowick commented: “I am delighted to be elected to the Board of Directors at what is a particularly exciting moment for AC Immune. By pioneering a personalized medicine approach that properly recognizes the complexity of neurodegenerative disease, the Company has positioned itself at the forefront of the field, poised for sustained growth. I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we continue to advance one of the industry’s broadest and most diversified pipelines in neurodegeneration.”

Prior to his time at Sofinnova, Dr. Colowick was Executive Vice President and served in various leadership roles at Celgene Corporation, including as President for Celgene's Europe, Mid-East, and Africa regions and as Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs. Before joining Celgene, he was the Chief Executive Officer at Gloucester Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he led a private round of financing prior to the company’s acquisition by Celgene in 2010. Dr. Colowick has also served as the President of Oncology at Geron Corporation, as Chief Medical Officer of Threshold Pharmaceuticals, and in numerous positions of increasing responsibility at Amgen culminating with his role as VP, Medical Affairs Europe.

