AzurRx BioPharma Provides Key Takeaways from Phase 2b OPTION 2 Clinical Trial Topline Results Conference Call

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today provided key takeaways from its conference call reporting on the topline results from its Phase 2b OPTION 2 clinical trial investigating MS1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). The conference call, held on March 31, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET, featured James Sapirstein, President, CEO and Chairman of AzurRx, and Dr. James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer, discussing the recently completed OPTION 2 study, and the company’s plans to develop an optimized formulation of MS1819 for ongoing clinical investigation.



OPTION 2 was designed as a Phase 2b multi-center study to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MS1819 (in enteric capsules) in a head-to-head comparison against the current porcine enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) standard of care for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis. The primary efficacy endpoint was the coefficient of fat absorption (CFA), with secondary endpoints of stool weight, signs and symptoms of malabsorption and coefficient of nitrogen absorption (CNA). The trial also included an extension arm that used an immediate release MS1819 capsule, allowing the Company to compare data from the existing arm that uses enteric (delayed release) capsules with data from the new arm, and ultimately select the optimal delivery method.

Discussing the topline results of OPTION 2 during the conference call, Mr. Sapirstein commented, “To summarize, the best word to describe the OPTION 2 topline results is mixed. MS1819 demonstrated itself to be safe and well-tolerated and data from OPTION 2, and other Phase 2 clinical trials, clearly demonstrate drug activity. However, OPTION 2 did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint. Some patients were able to achieve CFA at levels beyond what is required to demonstrate non-inferiority with PERT therapies, but the majority did not, and as such, we did not meet our trial goal.”