 
checkAd

Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New England Journal of Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 23:00  |  71   |   |   

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that pivotal trial results from the ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 study of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) – for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), were published online in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). In November 2020, OXLUMO (lumasiran) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PH1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients, and received marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of PH1 in all age groups. OXLUMO is the first-ever treatment approved for PH1 and the first RNAi therapeutic evaluated in both children and adults. The full manuscript titled “Phase 3 Trial of Lumasiran, an RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1,” will appear in the April 1, 2021 issue of NEJM.

The data reported in the ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 study publication demonstrated that RNAi-mediated targeting of liver GO by lumasiran led to substantial and sustained reductions in urinary oxalate—the toxic metabolite responsible for the debilitating and life-threatening clinical manifestations of PH1. Relative to placebo, treatment with lumasiran resulted in a clinically significant (53.5 percent) reduction in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion from baseline to month 6 – the primary endpoint of the study.

Improvements were also observed in a number of secondary endpoints, including the proportion of patients achieving normala or near-normalb levels of urinary oxalate, with 84 percent of lumasiran-treated patients meeting this endpoint compared with no patients (0 percent) on placebo. Patients treated with lumasiran also experienced favorable effects on exploratory endpoints related to nephrocalcinosis and the rate of renal stone eventsc compared with placebo.

Lumasiran administration was associated with an encouraging safety and tolerability profile, with no serious or severe adverse events (AEs). The most common AEs that occurred more frequently with lumasiran than placebo were injection site reactions (38 versus 0 percent). All injection site reactions were mild and transient and did not result in discontinuation of treatment.

“PH1 often presents in early life, with kidney stones, nephrocalcinosis, renal failure and, in advanced stages, systemic spread of oxalate throughout the body with life-threatening consequences. Oxalate drives disease manifestations and progression, and is the toxic mediator of end-organ damage in PH1,” said Prof. Yaacov Frishberg, M.D., Head of Division of Pediatric Nephrology, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel, and lead co-author on the manuscript. “We believe the publication of the ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 study results in the NEJM is a testament to lumasiran as an oxalate-lowering therapy which is expected to confer significant clinical benefit to children and adults living with this disease.”

Seite 1 von 6


Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New England Journal of Medicine Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that pivotal trial results from the ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 study of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
European Commission Approves Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as a First-Line Treatment for ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day
23.03.21
Alnylam to Present Full 9-Month Results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran at the American Academy of Neurology Virtual Annual Meeting 2021
11.03.21
Alnylam Issues Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Summary
09.03.21
Soleo Health to Administer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ GIVLAARI (givosiran) for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyria in Adults