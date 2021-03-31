Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New England Journal of Medicine

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that pivotal trial results from the ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 study of lumasiran, an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1) – the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO) – for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), were published online in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). In November 2020, OXLUMO (lumasiran) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PH1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients, and received marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of PH1 in all age groups. OXLUMO is the first-ever treatment approved for PH1 and the first RNAi therapeutic evaluated in both children and adults. The full manuscript titled “Phase 3 Trial of Lumasiran, an RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1,” will appear in the April 1, 2021 issue of NEJM.

The data reported in the ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 study publication demonstrated that RNAi-mediated targeting of liver GO by lumasiran led to substantial and sustained reductions in urinary oxalate—the toxic metabolite responsible for the debilitating and life-threatening clinical manifestations of PH1. Relative to placebo, treatment with lumasiran resulted in a clinically significant (53.5 percent) reduction in 24-hour urinary oxalate excretion from baseline to month 6 – the primary endpoint of the study.

Improvements were also observed in a number of secondary endpoints, including the proportion of patients achieving normala or near-normalb levels of urinary oxalate, with 84 percent of lumasiran-treated patients meeting this endpoint compared with no patients (0 percent) on placebo. Patients treated with lumasiran also experienced favorable effects on exploratory endpoints related to nephrocalcinosis and the rate of renal stone eventsc compared with placebo.

Lumasiran administration was associated with an encouraging safety and tolerability profile, with no serious or severe adverse events (AEs). The most common AEs that occurred more frequently with lumasiran than placebo were injection site reactions (38 versus 0 percent). All injection site reactions were mild and transient and did not result in discontinuation of treatment.

“PH1 often presents in early life, with kidney stones, nephrocalcinosis, renal failure and, in advanced stages, systemic spread of oxalate throughout the body with life-threatening consequences. Oxalate drives disease manifestations and progression, and is the toxic mediator of end-organ damage in PH1,” said Prof. Yaacov Frishberg, M.D., Head of Division of Pediatric Nephrology, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel, and lead co-author on the manuscript. “We believe the publication of the ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 study results in the NEJM is a testament to lumasiran as an oxalate-lowering therapy which is expected to confer significant clinical benefit to children and adults living with this disease.”