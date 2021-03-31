BIGtoken’s Top 10 Privacy and Crypto Headlines From March
BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data, publishes a monthly report on the top 10 stories in data and crypto privacy.
Throughout March, Oklahoma and Florida reached new milestones in passing their own state data privacy bill, which helped further push the federal government to officially propose legislation concerning data privacy rules and security.
1. “Florida Data Privacy Bill,” The National Law Review - March 2, 2021
- The Florida Data Privacy Bill would establish consumer rights for Florida citizens. If passed, covered businesses will be required to share data collection and selling practices with consumers.
2. “Oklahoma House Passes Data Privacy Bill,” Tulsaworld - March 5, 2021
- Following Virginia, Oklahoma passed their own data privacy legislation. The bill includes an “opt-in” provision, which would require social media and telecommunications companies to obtain explicit agreement from consumers before collecting their personal information.
3. “Proposed Data Privacy Bill Creates Federal Data Standard, Empowers FTC,” HealthITSecurity - March 11, 2021
- A national consumer data privacy bill was introduced to Congress this month. The proposed bill would create federal data privacy standards and eliminate inconsistencies in various enacted state laws to establish a strong, uniform, and easily understood law that protects sensitive personal information from abuse.
Two major court hearings against Facebook and Google took place where both judges ruled in favor of the claimants who took action against the big tech companies for privacy violations. Although it’s not looking good for the two companies, both maintain they were not in the wrong or violating any terms of service agreements.
4. “After Final Approval In $650 mm Biometric Data Privacy Suit, Facebook Seeks Arbitration For Instagram,” Biometric Update - March 1, 2021
- On Monday, Judge James Donato approved a $650 million settlement giving each claimant a $345 award. The agreement also includes the face recognition feature as an opt-in option, and includes the deletion of some stored face biometric templates. However, Facebook is seeking arbitration for Instagram, claiming that users in Illinois had to agree to the app’s terms of service three different times that all included arbitration agreements.
5. “Judge Upholds Privacy Lawsuit Against Google,” Infosecurity - March 15, 2021
0 Kommentare