 
checkAd

BIGtoken’s Top 10 Privacy and Crypto Headlines From March

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 22:53  |  56   |   |   

BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data, publishes a monthly report on the top 10 stories in data and crypto privacy.

Throughout March, Oklahoma and Florida reached new milestones in passing their own state data privacy bill, which helped further push the federal government to officially propose legislation concerning data privacy rules and security.

1. “Florida Data Privacy Bill,” The National Law Review - March 2, 2021

  • The Florida Data Privacy Bill would establish consumer rights for Florida citizens. If passed, covered businesses will be required to share data collection and selling practices with consumers.

2. “Oklahoma House Passes Data Privacy Bill,” Tulsaworld - March 5, 2021

  • Following Virginia, Oklahoma passed their own data privacy legislation. The bill includes an “opt-in” provision, which would require social media and telecommunications companies to obtain explicit agreement from consumers before collecting their personal information.

3. “Proposed Data Privacy Bill Creates Federal Data Standard, Empowers FTC,” HealthITSecurity - March 11, 2021

  • A national consumer data privacy bill was introduced to Congress this month. The proposed bill would create federal data privacy standards and eliminate inconsistencies in various enacted state laws to establish a strong, uniform, and easily understood law that protects sensitive personal information from abuse.

Two major court hearings against Facebook and Google took place where both judges ruled in favor of the claimants who took action against the big tech companies for privacy violations. Although it’s not looking good for the two companies, both maintain they were not in the wrong or violating any terms of service agreements.

4. “After Final Approval In $650 mm Biometric Data Privacy Suit, Facebook Seeks Arbitration For Instagram,” Biometric Update - March 1, 2021

  • On Monday, Judge James Donato approved a $650 million settlement giving each claimant a $345 award. The agreement also includes the face recognition feature as an opt-in option, and includes the deletion of some stored face biometric templates. However, Facebook is seeking arbitration for Instagram, claiming that users in Illinois had to agree to the app’s terms of service three different times that all included arbitration agreements.

5. “Judge Upholds Privacy Lawsuit Against Google,” Infosecurity - March 15, 2021

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGtoken’s Top 10 Privacy and Crypto Headlines From March BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data, publishes a monthly report on the top 10 stories in data and crypto privacy. Throughout March, Oklahoma and Florida reached new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
European Commission Approves Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as a First-Line Treatment for ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer