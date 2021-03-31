 
checkAd

New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 22:56  |  52   |   |   

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas based company, today reported Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Discontinued Operations:

In August 2020 the Company sold its oil and gas operation and recorded a gain from the sale of $2.1 million. The sales price was $85,000 however the Company had previously established a reserve for plug and abandonment costs of $2 million. Upon the sale the Company was relieved of any plug and abandonment obligations.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020 the Company reported a net loss from discontinued operations of $170,000 as compared to net loss of $2.4 million for the same period ended December 31, 2019. Included in the loss in 2019 is an impairment loss of $2.3 million whereby the Company had reduced the recorded value of its oil and gas operation.

Continuing Operations:

During the three months ended December 31, 2020 the Company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $32,000 compared to a net loss of $17,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2019.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020 the Company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $52,000 as compared to net income of $60,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2019.

Revenues: Total revenues from rent for the leased property was $101,000 in 2020 and $98,000 in 2019.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the real estate property was $72,000 in 2020 and $61,000 in 2019. General and administrative expenses were $396,000 in 2020 and 418,000 in 2019.

Interest Income: Interest Income was $242,000 in 2020 as compared to $257,000 in 2019. The decrease was due to the reduction in the principal balance outstanding due to payments received.

Other Income: Other income was $85,000 in 2020 which is an income tax refund for prior years. Other income was $199,000 in 2019 which is comprised of a gain on sale of equipment of $46,000 and the settlement of a legal claim of $153,000.

Discontinued Operations: During the first nine months of 2020 the Company recorded a net loss from its oil and gas operations of $170,000. In August 2020 the Company sold the oil and gas operation and recorded a gain of $2,138,000.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns real estate in West Virginia. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

 
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
December 31,

2020

2019

Assets
 
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

27

$

22

Current portion note receivable (including $ $3,631 and $4,005 in 2020 and 2019 from related parties)

 

3,683

 

4,046

Other current assets

 

92

 

-

Total current assets

 

3,802

 

4,068

 
Property and equipment, net of depreciation
Land, buildings and equipment

 

656

 

668

 
Note Receivable

 

153

 

214

 
Assets held for sale

 

-

 

840

 
Total assets

$

4,611

$

5,790

 
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED
(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
 
December 31,

2020

2019

Liabilities and stockholders' equity
 
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade (including $55 and $180 in 2020 and 2019 due to related parties)

$

80

 

$

226

 

Accrued expenses

 

32

 

 

20

 

Current portion of long term debt

 

52

 

 

44

 

Total current liabilities

 

164

 

 

290

 

 
Long-term debt
Notes payable less current portion

 

122

 

 

177

 

 
Liabilities of assets held for sale

 

-

 

 

2,914

 

 
Total liabilities

 

286

 

 

3,381

 

 
Stockholders' equity
Series B convertible preferred stock, $10 par value, liquidation value
of $100 authorized 100 shares, issued and outstanding one share

 

1

 

 

1

 

Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000
shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares
at December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

51

 

 

51

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

63,579

 

 

63,579

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(59,306

)

 

(61,222

)

 

4,325

 

 

2,409

 

 
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$

4,611

 

$

5,790

 

 
 
NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

Revenue
Rent

$

101

 

$

98

 

$

123

 

 

101

 

 

98

 

 

123

 

 
Operating expenses
Operating Expenses

 

72

 

 

61

 

 

59

 

Corporate general and administrative

 

396

 

 

418

 

 

359

 

 

468

 

 

479

 

 

418

 

Operating loss

 

(367

)

 

(381

)

 

(295

)

 
Other income (expense)
Interest income (including $226 and $240 for the year ended 2020 and 2019 from related parties)

 

242

 

 

257

 

 

37

 

Interest expense

 

(12

)

 

(15

)

 

(18

)

Other income (expense), net

 

85

 

 

199

 

 

11

 

 

315

 

 

441

 

 

30

 

 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

(52

)

 

60

 

 

(265

)

 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
Gain (loss) from discontinued operations

 

(170

)

 

(2,412

)

 

(219

)

Gain from Disposal of oil and gas operations

 

2,138

 

 

1,968

 

 

(2,412

)

 

(219

)

 
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$

1,916

 

$

(2,352

)

$

(484

)

 
Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted

$

0.37

 

$

(0.46

)

$

(0.21

)

 
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic

 

5,132

 

 

5,132

 

 

2,358

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas based company, today reported Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020. Discontinued Operations: In August 2020 the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
European Commission Approves Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as a First-Line Treatment for ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer