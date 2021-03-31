 
checkAd

Brownie’s Marine Group Announces 53.5% Increase in Revenues for Fiscal Year End 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 22:52  |  58   |   |   

Pompano Beach, FL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and twelve months ending December 31, 2020.

Chris Constable, CEO of Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. stated, “Brownie’s Marine Group had a break-out year in 2020 achieving an Adjusted Net Income profit, in addition to overall revenue increasing 53% year over year. The strong performance can be attributed in part to the team at BLU3, led by Blake Carmichael, who had a fantastic fourth quarter holiday season with a 35% Q4 revenue increase year over year. The BLU3 division continues to grow sales of our BLU3 Nemo product, which has strong momentum in 2021, and we are looking forward to the introduction of the BLU3 Nomad later this year during the third quarter. Additionally, Brownie’s Third Lung division also made a significant leap forward growing Q4 sales by 70% year over year. We have worked to diversify and reduce seasonal impacts to revenue within our Brownie’s Third Lung division and are very pleased with the contribution we are seeing from new geographic areas, such as Australia. We are also proud of our efforts to increase Direct to Consumer sales, which grew 59.9% in 2020, and can be attributed primarily to an increased focus on marketing through our social media channels.”

Chris Constable added, “We have a strong outlook in 2021 for our platform businesses, in addition to a strategic mindset towards several acquisitions which could further accelerate our growth plans. We are excited for the year ahead and look forward to updating shareholders in the near term.”

4th Quarter Fiscal Quarter Highlights

  Net Revenues increased 26.7% to $0.93 million versus $0.73 million last year;
  Adjusted Net loss for Q4 2020 was trimmed by 34.3% as compared to the same quarter last year; and
  At the close of the fourth quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $345,200, and the Company had a working capital balance of $439,834.

Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2020 Highlights

  Net Revenues increased 53.5% to $4.6 million versus $3.0 million last year
  Revenue from BLU3, launched in Q4, 2019, contributed $1.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 or 594.2% of overall growth. The BLU Vent project accounted for 12.6% of consolidated revenues for the twelve-month period.
  Net Loss through FY 2020 was ($1.35) million versus ($1.42) million through FY 2020
  Adjusted Net Income for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 was $57,230 versus ($946,800) in the same period last year.

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 4th Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Comparisons

(in thousands)   Q420     Q419     Change     FYE20     FYE19     Change  
Total Net Revenues   $ 930.0     $ 734.1       26.69 %   $ 4,556.0     $ 2,967.7       53.52 %
Legacy SSA Products – Brownies Third Lung   $ 529.6     $ 310.8       70.40 %   $ 2,721.8     $ 2,073.3       31.28 %
High Pressure Gas Systems – LW America’s   $ 137.2     $ 229.6       -40.24 %   $ 489.6     $ 700.7       -30.13 %
Ultra-Portable Tankless Dive Systems – Blu3   $ 263.2     $ 193.7       35.88 %   $ 1,344.6     $ 193.7       594.17 %
Operating Income (loss)   $ (693.6 )   $ (319.9 )     116.81 %   $ (1,333.1 )   $ (1,283.7 )     3.85 %
Net Income (loss)   $ (697.4 )   $ (322.0 )     116.59 %   $ (1,351.6 )   $ (1,421.7 )     -4.93 %
Adjusted Net Income (loss)   $ (314.3 )   $ (478.4 )     -34.31 %   $ 57.2     $ (946.8 )     NM  
NM = not measurable/meaningful                                                

“We are so proud of our team for what they have accomplished in this last year, persevering through disruptions in parts of the supply-chain as well as a challenging backdrop for consumer confidence. We have increased sales significantly, driven by our market-leading products. And, importantly, we have also taken steps to optimize the cost structure of the company, one which will enable the opportunity for stronger profitability going forward,” said Robert M. Carmichael, President and Chairman of the Board. “We are looking to build on this momentum in 2021 and continue to deliver value to our customers, employees and shareholders.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We report adjusted net income (loss) to measure our overall results because we believe it better reflects our net results by excluding the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income (loss) enhances our investors’ overall understanding of the financial performance of our business.

We believe that investors should have access to the same set of tools that we use in analyzing our results. This non-GAAP measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

The following is an unaudited reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) for the periods presented:

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income (loss)   $ (697,419 )   $ (595,425 )   $ (1,351,619 )   $ (1,421,740 )
plus:                                
Stock issued for services     57,758       90,763       308,479       342,890  
Stock-based compensation incentive bonus shares issued to CEO and employees     -       -       241,670       -  
Stock-based compensation – options     325,395       26,303       858,695       132,064  
Adjusted net income (loss)   $ (314,266 )   $ (478,359 )   $ 57,225     $ (946,786 )

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries: Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981, dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung”; BLU3, Inc.; and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.browniesmarinegroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2020, and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Source: Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.
Contact Information: (954)-462-5570
investors@browniesmarinegroup.com


Brownie's Marine Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brownie’s Marine Group Announces 53.5% Increase in Revenues for Fiscal Year End 2020 Pompano Beach, FL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Brownie’s Marine Group Announces BLU3 Nemo is #1 on Amazon’s Most Wished for Diving Packages