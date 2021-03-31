Granite REIT Extends and Upsizes Credit Facility to $1.0 Billion and Announces a New $86M U.S. Acquisition

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or the “REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has extended the maturity date of its credit facility to March 2026 and increased its borrowing capacity under the credit facility to $1.0 billion. In addition, Granite announced that it acquired an income-producing property in the United States comprising 1.0 million square feet at a purchase price of C$85.9 million.

3090 State Highway 42, Locust Grove, Georgia, USA (Photo: Business Wire)

Credit Facility

Today, Granite amended its existing unsecured revolving credit facility agreement to extend the maturity date for a new five-year term to March 31, 2026. In addition, the facility’s limit has doubled to $1.0 billion. Draws on the facility are available by way of Canadian dollar, US dollar or Euro denominated loans or Canadian dollar or US dollar denominated letters of credit. The credit facility provides Granite the ability to increase the amount of the commitment by an additional aggregate principal amount of up to $500.0 million with the consent of the participating lenders. Interest on drawn amounts is calculated based on an applicable margin determined by reference to the external credit ratings of the REIT and Granite REIT Inc., as is a commitment fee in respect of undrawn amounts. As at today, $1.0 million in letters of credit are issued under the facility, Granite has no other amounts drawn under the credit facility which, combined with approximately $480 million cash on hand, represents approximately $1.5 billion in available liquidity.

US Acquisition

On March 12, 2021, Granite acquired 3090 State Highway 42, a 1.0 million square foot, 40’ clear height modern warehouse distribution facility situated on 85.6 acres in the greater Atlanta region, for C$85.9 million (US $68.9 million). The state-of-the-art facility was completed in 2020 and is 75% leased to Radial, Inc. for a remaining lease term of 7.6 years, subject to contractual annual rent escalations. The property was acquired at an in-going yield of 3.8% and estimated stabilized yield of 5.0% upon lease-up of the existing 250,000 square feet of vacant space. The site also contains excess land to accommodate an expansion of approximately 0.3 million square feet. The property is well positioned in Atlanta’s Henry County sub-market within Atlanta’s I-75 logistical thoroughfare, in close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Norfolk Southern Intermodal Yard and direct access to the Port of Savannah.