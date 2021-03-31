 
checkAd

Granite REIT Extends and Upsizes Credit Facility to $1.0 Billion and Announces a New $86M U.S. Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 23:07  |  40   |   |   

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or the “REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has extended the maturity date of its credit facility to March 2026 and increased its borrowing capacity under the credit facility to $1.0 billion. In addition, Granite announced that it acquired an income-producing property in the United States comprising 1.0 million square feet at a purchase price of C$85.9 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005993/en/

3090 State Highway 42, Locust Grove, Georgia, USA (Photo: Business Wire)

3090 State Highway 42, Locust Grove, Georgia, USA (Photo: Business Wire)

Credit Facility

Today, Granite amended its existing unsecured revolving credit facility agreement to extend the maturity date for a new five-year term to March 31, 2026. In addition, the facility’s limit has doubled to $1.0 billion. Draws on the facility are available by way of Canadian dollar, US dollar or Euro denominated loans or Canadian dollar or US dollar denominated letters of credit. The credit facility provides Granite the ability to increase the amount of the commitment by an additional aggregate principal amount of up to $500.0 million with the consent of the participating lenders. Interest on drawn amounts is calculated based on an applicable margin determined by reference to the external credit ratings of the REIT and Granite REIT Inc., as is a commitment fee in respect of undrawn amounts. As at today, $1.0 million in letters of credit are issued under the facility, Granite has no other amounts drawn under the credit facility which, combined with approximately $480 million cash on hand, represents approximately $1.5 billion in available liquidity.

US Acquisition

On March 12, 2021, Granite acquired 3090 State Highway 42, a 1.0 million square foot, 40’ clear height modern warehouse distribution facility situated on 85.6 acres in the greater Atlanta region, for C$85.9 million (US $68.9 million). The state-of-the-art facility was completed in 2020 and is 75% leased to Radial, Inc. for a remaining lease term of 7.6 years, subject to contractual annual rent escalations. The property was acquired at an in-going yield of 3.8% and estimated stabilized yield of 5.0% upon lease-up of the existing 250,000 square feet of vacant space. The site also contains excess land to accommodate an expansion of approximately 0.3 million square feet. The property is well positioned in Atlanta’s Henry County sub-market within Atlanta’s I-75 logistical thoroughfare, in close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Norfolk Southern Intermodal Yard and direct access to the Port of Savannah.

Seite 1 von 3
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite REIT Extends and Upsizes Credit Facility to $1.0 Billion and Announces a New $86M U.S. Acquisition Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or the “REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has extended the maturity date of its credit facility to March 2026 and increased its borrowing capacity under the credit facility to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
European Commission Approves Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as a First-Line Treatment for ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Granite REIT Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Results
17.03.21
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for March 2021
03.03.21
Granite Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2020 and $364 Million of New Acquisitions