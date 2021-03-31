 
checkAd

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Closes $1.25 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 23:09  |  32   |   |   

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) announced today that it closed TRTX 2021-FL4, a $1.25 billion managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CRE CLO"). The Company placed $1.04 billion of investment grade bonds with institutional investors, providing TRTX with term financing on a non-mark-to-market, non-recourse basis. TRTX 2021-FL4 includes a two-year reinvestment period, an advance rate of 83%, a $308.9 million “ramp” feature to finance future loan originations, and a weighted average interest rate at issuance of LIBOR plus 1.60%, before transaction costs. The Company received net cash proceeds from TRTX 2021-FL4 of approximately $104.8 million for investment and other corporate purposes.

Since January 2018, TRTX has issued four CRE CLOs totaling $4.4 billion in support of the Company’s long-standing strategy of increasing its percentage of non-recourse, non-mark-to-market liabilities. Following the closing of TRTX 2021-FL4, approximately 84% of the Company’s funded debt is non-mark-to-market.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company closed or executed term sheets for six loans with an aggregate commitment amount of $335.3 million, substantially all of which is slated for prompt contribution to TRTX 2021-FL4. These loans have a weighted average coupon of 3.61% and a weighted average estimated as-is loan-to-value ratio of 76%.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as sole structuring agent, co-lead manager and joint bookrunner for TRTX 2021-FL4. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating, acquiring, and managing first mortgage loans and other commercial real estate‐related debt instruments secured largely by institutional-quality properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of TPG. For more information regarding TRTX, visit www.tpgrefinance.com.

TPG RE Finance Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Closes $1.25 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) announced today that it closed TRTX 2021-FL4, a $1.25 billion managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CRE CLO"). The Company placed $1.04 billion of investment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
European Commission Approves Cabometyx in Combination With Opdivo as a First-Line Treatment for ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Prices $1.25 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO
16.03.21
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock and Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
05.03.21
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference