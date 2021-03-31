Blucora Publishes Detailed Investor Presentation Outlining Momentum and Progress Under Leadership of Current Board and Management Team
Provides Details Regarding Board’s Review of All Paths to Create Value for Stockholders
Addresses Many of Ancora’s False and Misleading Claims
Describes Ancora’s Overreaching Campaign to Replace Nearly Half of Blucora’s Independent Directors
Urges Stockholders to Vote “FOR” ALL of Blucora’s Highly Qualified Directors Using BLUE Proxy Card
DALLAS, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax-focused financial solutions, today published a detailed investor presentation, describing the Company’s increasing momentum and measurable improvement under the leadership of the current Board and management team. The presentation outlines why the Board urges all stockholders to vote “FOR” ALL of the Company’s highly qualified director candidates using the BLUE proxy card at the upcoming 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled to be held on April 21, 2021.
The investor presentation also provides information on the extensive work performed by the Blucora Board and its financial advisors over the course of the last year in assessing Blucora’s strategy and business configuration.
Key highlights from the presentation include:
The Blucora Board took decisive action in late 2019 and early 2020 to replace the CEO and CFO, refresh the Board of Directors and oversee the refinement of the Company’s strategy for each
of its businesses. Since early 2020, nearly the entire Blucora senior management team has been changed, including the appointment of a new CEO and CFO. Under the Board’s oversight, the
rebuilt team has developed and is executing a number of new strategic initiatives that the Board believes will strengthen each of the businesses and lead to sustainable and profitable growth.
Further, the Board recognizes the value of refreshing itself and, since March 2020, has added four directors with highly relevant skills and experience in wealth management, tax preparation,
software, strategy, marketing, turnaround and public company leadership. Today the Board is comprised of highly qualified, independent directors who are focused on maximizing value.
