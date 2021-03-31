 
Notice of Annual General Meeting

31 March 2021

ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS A/S

THURSDAY 15 APRIL 2021 AT 15:00 (CEST)

The board of directors hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting of Allarity Therapeutics A/S, company registration (CVR) no. 28106351 (the "Company"), to be held on

Thursday 15 April 2021 at 15:00 (CEST)

at c/o Mazanti-Andersen Advokatpartnerselskab, Amaliegade 10, DK-1256 Copenhagen K.

 

Due to COVID-19, we recommend following the Annual General Meeting online

 

The situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic remains critical, and the management of Allarity Therapeutics takes the guidelines and recommendations from the authorities very seriously.

 

In order to protect the health and safety of all, and given the Danish authorities' restrictions on assembly, we strongly recommend that shareholders make use of the possibility to give proxy or vote by correspondence and follow the Annual General Meeting via live stream instead of attending in person.

 

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcasted live in English on www.allarity.com/agm2021.

 

The shareholders are strongly encouraged to watch the Annual General Meeting online instead of attending in person.

 

Please note that shareholders wishing to follow the Annual General Meeting online and to vote on the proposals of the agenda must do so in advance (see the section on further information below).

 

 

AGENDA AND COMPLETE PROPOSALS

                     
1.                   Election of the chairman of the meeting

The board of directors proposes that attorney-at-law Lars Lüthjohan Jensen be elected as chairman of the general meeting.

2.                   The board of directors' report on activities of the Company in the past year

3.                   Presentation of the annual report with auditors' report for approval
             
The board of director recommends that the Company's annual report for the financial year 2020 be approved. The annual report is available on the Company's website.

