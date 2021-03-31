Medexus Reports All Medexus Non-Executive Directors Choose RSUs in Lieu of Cash Fees

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) is pleased to report that the Company’s non-executive directors were permitted to make a one-time, irrevocable election, to receive restricted share units (“RSUs”) in lieu of cash director fees for the 2021 calendar year and all non-executive directors have made such election.



The RSUs will be issued in accordance with the Company’s 2018 omnibus equity incentive plan and on the first day following each quarter-end, with the number of RSUs determined by reference to the cash fees that would otherwise be payable to the applicable director, and the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares. The RSUs will vest immediately and entitle the applicable holder to receive one common share of the Company at a price of $0.01 per common share.