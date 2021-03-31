 
BlackRock Canada Announces Management Fee Reduction for Certain iShares Exchange-Traded Funds

31.03.2021, 23:13  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and manager of the iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (“XCB”) and the iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF (“XGB”, and together with XCB, the “iShares ETFs”), announced today reductions to the annual management fees of each iShares ETF effective April 1, 2021.

Effective April 1, 2021, the annual management fees of the following iShares ETFs will change as follows:

Name Ticker New Management Fee(1)
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.15%
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.12%

(1) As an annualized percentage of each iShares ETF’s daily net asset value.

There is no change to the investment objectives or trading symbols of these iShares ETFs. Current unitholders in these iShares ETFs are not required to take any actions as a result of these changes.

About BlackRock        
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.67 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
  
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

The iShares ETFs are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of the iShares ETFs or the underlying data.

“FTSE” and “FTSE Russell” are trademarks of the relevant LSE Group company and are used by any other LSE Group company under license.

2021 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCK are registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used with permission.

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jazar, 416-849-3147 


