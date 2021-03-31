BlackRock Canada Announces Management Fee Reduction for Certain iShares Exchange-Traded Funds

Effective April 1, 2021, the annual management fees of the following iShares ETFs will change as follows:

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK ) and manager of the iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF (“XCB”) and the iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF (“XGB”, and together with XCB, the “iShares ETFs”), announced today reductions to the annual management fees of each iShares ETF effective April 1, 2021.

Name Ticker New Management Fee(1) iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.15% iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.12%

(1) As an annualized percentage of each iShares ETF’s daily net asset value.



There is no change to the investment objectives or trading symbols of these iShares ETFs. Current unitholders in these iShares ETFs are not required to take any actions as a result of these changes.

