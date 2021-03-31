COIN Hodl Announces Sale of Del Carmen Royalty

The Royalty is a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty in respect of products mined from the Del Carmen Project which was granted to COIN under a royalty agreement with Minera Del Carmen S.A., dated April 6, 2015.

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“ COIN ” or the “ Company ”) announces that further to its press release dated February 18, 2021 it has completed the transaction with Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. to sell the Company’s royalty interest (the “ Royalty ”) on certain mining concessions located in the Province of San Juan, Argentina (the “ Del Carmen Project ”), for cash consideration of C$1,600,000.

No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the sale of the Royalty.

Trading in COIN Common Shares

Trading in common shares of COIN on the Exchange has been halted in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) in connection with the Company’s proposed reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction”) with Tokens.com Inc. It is likely that trading in common shares of COIN will not resume prior to closing of the Transaction.

Further Information

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, and, if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of COIN should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

COIN Hodl Inc.

Ben Cubitt

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 479-5407

Email: ir@coinhodlinc.com Tokens.com Inc.

Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer

Email: contact@tokens.com

Media Contact:

Megan Stangl - Talk Shop Media

Email: Megan@talkshopmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.