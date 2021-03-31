ErosSTX Issues Fiscal 2021 Interim Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”), a global entertainment company, today issued its unaudited consolidated income statement and balance sheet as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange semi-annual financial statement reporting requirement. These financial statements are available in the Form 6-K furnished today to the SEC.

The Company is in the process of finalizing its complete financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Completing the full financial statements has required additional time and resources due to the complexities associated with converting legacy Eros from IFRS to US GAAP and to legacy STX’s accounting policies, and the ongoing deployment of a new and integrated SAP accounting platform. The Company expects to issue complete and reviewed financial statements for the interim period by April 30, 2021.