ErosSTX Issues Fiscal 2021 Interim Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”), a global entertainment company, today issued its unaudited consolidated income statement and balance sheet as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2020, pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange semi-annual financial statement reporting requirement. These financial statements are available in the Form 6-K furnished today to the SEC.

The Company is in the process of finalizing its complete financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Completing the full financial statements has required additional time and resources due to the complexities associated with converting legacy Eros from IFRS to US GAAP and to legacy STX’s accounting policies, and the ongoing deployment of a new and integrated SAP accounting platform. The Company expects to issue complete and reviewed financial statements for the interim period by April 30, 2021.

Interim Results

As legacy STX was deemed the accounting acquirer in the business combination, the consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2020 include only two months of legacy Eros, starting on July 31, 2020 when the merger closed. All results prior to the closing date reflect only the results of legacy STX, consistent with the reporting convention for the accounting acquirer. Highlights of the six-months ended September 30, 2020 include:

  • Revenues were $144 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $210 million in the prior year period. This decline was driven by a significant reduction in global film releases resulting from the negative effects of COVID-19, partially offset by revenue growth from the STX film library.
  • Operating Expenses were $152 million and, excluding merger related costs, were $134 million, for the six months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $276 million in the prior year period. This decline was driven by significantly lower film release marketing and distribution costs due to COVID-19.
  • Operating Loss of $7 million and, excluding merger related costs, Operating Profit of $10 million, for the six months ended September 30, 2020, compared to an Operating Loss of $65 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Cash provided by Operating Activities was $13 million and, excluding merger related cash costs, was $27 million, for the six months ended September 30, 2020.
  • As of September 30, 2020, total debt was $384 million and cash on hand was $82 million. The Company’s fiscal 2021 ending net debt balance is expected to be below the $325 million guidance provided on the investor call held on November 4, 2020. The Company has engaged J.P. Morgan to optimize all current debt capital facilities and extend the maturities to strengthen the balance sheet.

These interim results are a subset of the previously announced preliminary financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, ended December 30, 2020. The nine-month results are available in the press release dated February 25, 2021. There have been no changes to the information reported in that press release based on the work completed on the financial statements as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2020.

