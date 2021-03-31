 
Warrior Met Coal Remains Committed to Employees

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

At Warrior Met Coal, we value and appreciate our employees’ hard work. Simply put, we are only as good as our team. Our priorities have always been keeping people employed with long-lasting careers and ensuring Warrior Met Coal remains financially stable in a particularly volatile coal market.

With our contract with the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) set to expire on April 1, 2021, we have been working in good faith to reach an agreement.

Throughout negotiations, our sight has remained on the future – to provide our employees with a competitive package while protecting jobs and the longevity of the Company and its workforce.

History has shown that we must remain vigilant in preparing for the volatility of coal prices. Despite a declining market and global pandemic last year, we are especially proud of the fact that we remained open as an essential industry and were able to protect the livelihood of our 1,400 employees.

We provide some of the highest paying jobs in Alabama and they contribute immensely to our state’s economy. Metallurgical coal is a vital component in steel manufacturing and is accountable for 50% of the revenue generated by the Alabama State Port Authority. We take this responsibility for our employees, neighbors and our state’s economic growth very seriously.

We have and will continue to work with the UMWA to reach a resolution. While we are disappointed that the UMWA has taken this extreme step to declare a strike while we continue to negotiate in good faith, we have continuity plans in place to continue meeting the demands of our key customers.

We respect our employees’ contributions to Warrior Met Coal and will not stop working to reach an agreement. The wellbeing of our team is always at the forefront. We remain committed to achieving a package that employees appreciate, that will protect the Company and can provide a stable future.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal met coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

Wertpapier


