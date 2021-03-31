Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.

Record net revenues of $52 million in 2020, up 64% in 2020 compared to $31.8 million in 2019, including the following revenue segmentation highlights: Retail revenue increased 109% to $32.2 million in 2020 Wholesale revenue increased 24% to $11.8 million in 2020 Business to business revenue increased 38% to $8.6 million in 2020

Gross profit 1 of $17.8 million in 2020 was up 105% compared to $8.7 million last year.

of $17.8 million in 2020 was up 105% compared to $8.7 million last year. Gross profit margin of 34% in 2020 compared to 27% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $3.8 million in 2020 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA 2 (loss) of $(3.4 million) last year.

of $3.8 million in 2020 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $(3.4 million) last year. Income (Loss) from Operations of $(2.8 million) in 2020 compared to Income (Loss) from Operations of $(5.0 million) last year.

Working capital was up 18% to $22.9 million as at December 31, 2020.



Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter of 2020

Record quarterly net revenues of $14.15 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 34% compared to $10.6 million for the same quarter last year. Sequentially net revenues increased 8% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit 1 of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 132% compared to $1.9 million for the same quarter last year. Sequentially gross profit 1 was up 11% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.96 million in the third quarter of 2020.

of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 132% compared to $1.9 million for the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin was 31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sequentially Adjusted EBITDA 2 improved to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to and Adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $(474,039) in the third quarter of 2020.

improved to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to and Adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $(474,039) in the third quarter of 2020. Income (Loss) from Operations of $(2.4 million) in the fourth quarter compared to Income (Loss) from operations $(5.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020.



"Our focus on disciplined, profitable growth has paid dividends for Delta 9 as we are reporting record Adjusted EBITDA and record year over year and sequential revenue results”, said John Arbuthnot, CEO. “Delta 9 Cannabis continues to execute its vertically integrated strategy as it continues to accelerate revenue growth and implement prudent control costs. We are incredibly proud of our 300 plus employees for helping make this a record year for Delta 9.”

Summary of Quarterly Results:

Consolidated Statement of

Net Income (Loss) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Revenue $11,753,406 $13,013,610 $13,130,320 $14,149,717 Cost of Sales 6,858,370 8,394,239 9,168,026 $9,794,536 Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets 4,895,036 4,619,371 3,962,294 4,355,181 Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net) 2,761,873 2,460,490 (2,338,699) (2,717,281) Gross Profit $7,656,909 $7,079,861 $1,623,595 $1,637,900 Expenses General and Administrative 3,198,840 3,676,326 4,047,063 1,600,778 Sales and Marketing 1,243,115 1,534,875 1,753,461 2,091,947 Share Based Compensation 314,231 174,779 776,705 353,798 Total Operating Expenses $4,756,186 $5,385,980 $6,577,229 $4,046,523 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1 1,650,398 706,469 (474,039) 1,912,931 Income (Loss) from Operations $2,900,723 $1,693,881 $(4,953,634) $(2,408,623) Other Income/ Expenses (711,538) (262,364) (595,547) (747,084) Net Income (Loss) $2,189,185 $1,431,517 $(5,549,181) $(3,155,707) Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.02 $0.01 $(0.07) $(0.04)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items.



The following chart provides a breakdown of the Company's revenue by segment:

Revenue from the

Sale of Cannabis Three-month

period ending

December 31, 2019 Three-month

period ending

September 30, 2020 Three-month

period ending

December 31,

2020 Year ending

December

31, 2019 Year ending

December 31,

2020 Wholesale

Cannabis Revenue $1,448,992 $2,965,190 $4,444,106 $9,535,789 $11,838,608 Retail Cannabis

Revenue 5,050,690 7,905,731 10,200,466 15,366,804 32,163,980 Medicinal Cannabis

Revenue 48,911 50,743 51,859 299,657 222,356 Revenue from

Other categories B2B activities 3,793,559 1,897,690 633,946 6,226,670 8,596,120 Merchandise and

cannabis devices 220,344 285,018 284,110 718,300 994,651 Marketing,

Promotion and,

Other 53,451 436,202 (460,442) 194,174 203,246 Sub total $10,615,947 $13,558,574 $15,154,044 $32,341,394 $54,018,960 (Less) Excise Taxes (30,463) (428,254) (1,004,327) (575,434) (1,971,907) Net Revenue $10,585,484 $13,130,320 $14,149,717 $31,765,960 $52,047,053



Discussion of Operations:

Key Performance

Indicators For the three-month

period ending

September 30, 2020 For the three-month

period ending

December 31, 2020 Production/ Wholesale

Unit Total Grams Produced 1,908,875 2,128,288 Direct Production Cost

Per Gram* $0.74 $0.67 Total Cost Per Gram** $0.86 $0.80 Total Grams Released for

Sale 1,156,012 1,417,096 Total Grams Sold (Medical

and Recreational) 961,052 1,245,317 Avg Selling Price per Gram $3.08 $3.57 Retail Unit Total Grams Sold (Retail) 1,087,522 1,490,825 Avg Selling Price per Gram $7.26 $5.81 Number of Transactions

Processed 184,750 202,347 Avg Transaction Size $49.62 $50.13

*Direct Production Cost per gram includes direct labour, nutrients, utilities, growing materials and supplies costs

**Total Cost per gram includes Direct Production Cost per gram plus processing labour, packaging, bottling, and labelling costs

A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com .

Q4 Results 2020 Conference Call

Delta 9 has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020. The conference call will be hosted April 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: April 1, 2020 TIME: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL IN # 1-888-886-7786 REPLAY: 1-877-674-6060

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, July 1, 2021 REPLAY PASSCODE: 641689 #

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to (i) the Company’s expansion plans; and (ii) the Company’s cannabis production. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 The Company’s “gross profit” Is calculated before adjustments for changes in biological assets.

2 The Company’s “Adjusted EBITDA” is a measure used by management that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management defines the Adjusted EBITDA as the income (loss) from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted for removing share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and the fair value effects of accounting for biological assets and inventories. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, and the attribution of Adjusted EBITDA in the manner described above, provides meaningful and useful financial information as these measures demonstrate the performance of the Company’s operating businesses.