 
checkAd

Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 23:28  |  58   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.  

Financial Highlights for the Year 2020

  • Record net revenues of $52 million in 2020, up 64% in 2020 compared to $31.8 million in 2019, including the following revenue segmentation highlights:
    • Retail revenue increased 109% to $32.2 million in 2020
    • Wholesale revenue increased 24% to $11.8 million in 2020
    • Business to business revenue increased 38% to $8.6 million in 2020
  • Gross profit1 of $17.8 million in 2020 was up 105% compared to $8.7 million last year.
  • Gross profit margin of 34% in 2020 compared to 27% last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $3.8 million in 2020 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA2 (loss) of $(3.4 million) last year.
  • Income (Loss) from Operations of $(2.8 million) in 2020 compared to Income (Loss) from Operations of $(5.0 million) last year.
  • Working capital was up 18% to $22.9 million as at December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter of 2020

  • Record quarterly net revenues of $14.15 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 34% compared to $10.6 million for the same quarter last year.
    • Sequentially net revenues increased 8% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit1 of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 132% compared to $1.9 million for the same quarter last year.
    • Sequentially gross profit1 was up 11% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.96 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit margin was 31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Sequentially Adjusted EBITDA2 improved to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to and Adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $(474,039) in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Income (Loss) from Operations of $(2.4 million) in the fourth quarter compared to Income (Loss) from operations $(5.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

"Our focus on disciplined, profitable growth has paid dividends for Delta 9 as we are reporting record Adjusted EBITDA and record year over year and sequential revenue results”, said John Arbuthnot, CEO. “Delta 9 Cannabis continues to execute its vertically integrated strategy as it continues to accelerate revenue growth and implement prudent control costs. We are incredibly proud of our 300 plus employees for helping make this a record year for Delta 9.”

Summary of Quarterly Results:

Consolidated Statement of
Net Income (Loss) 		Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020
Revenue $11,753,406   $13,013,610   $13,130,320   $14,149,717  
Cost of Sales   6,858,370     8,394,239     9,168,026   $9,794,536  
Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets   4,895,036     4,619,371     3,962,294     4,355,181  
Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net)   2,761,873     2,460,490     (2,338,699)     (2,717,281)  
Gross Profit $7,656,909   $7,079,861   $1,623,595   $1,637,900  
         
Expenses        
General and Administrative   3,198,840     3,676,326     4,047,063     1,600,778  
Sales and Marketing   1,243,115     1,534,875     1,753,461     2,091,947  
Share Based Compensation   314,231     174,779     776,705     353,798  
Total Operating Expenses $4,756,186   $5,385,980   $6,577,229   $4,046,523  
         
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1   1,650,398     706,469     (474,039)     1,912,931  
Income (Loss) from Operations $2,900,723   $1,693,881   $(4,953,634)   $(2,408,623)  
Other Income/ Expenses   (711,538)     (262,364)     (595,547)     (747,084)  
Net Income (Loss) $2,189,185   $1,431,517   $(5,549,181)   $(3,155,707)  
Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.02   $0.01   $(0.07)   $(0.04)  
  1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items.

The following chart provides a breakdown of the Company's revenue by segment:

Revenue from the
Sale of Cannabis 		Three-month
period ending
December 31, 2019 		Three-month
period ending
September 30, 2020 		Three-month
period ending
December 31,
2020 		Year ending
December
31, 2019 		Year ending
December 31,
2020
Wholesale
Cannabis Revenue 		$1,448,992  $2,965,190  $4,444,106  $9,535,789  $11,838,608 
Retail Cannabis
Revenue 		  5,050,690     7,905,731     10,200,466     15,366,804     32,163,980  
Medicinal Cannabis
Revenue 		  48,911     50,743     51,859     299,657     222,356  
           
Revenue from
Other categories 		         
B2B activities   3,793,559     1,897,690     633,946     6,226,670     8,596,120  
Merchandise and
cannabis devices 		  220,344     285,018     284,110     718,300     994,651  
Marketing,
Promotion and,
Other 		  53,451     436,202     (460,442)     194,174     203,246  
           
Sub total $10,615,947  $13,558,574  $15,154,044  $32,341,394  $54,018,960 
           
(Less) Excise Taxes   (30,463)     (428,254)     (1,004,327)     (575,434)     (1,971,907)  
           
Net Revenue $10,585,484  $13,130,320  $14,149,717  $31,765,960  $52,047,053 


Discussion of Operations:

Key Performance
Indicators 		For the three-month
period ending
September 30, 2020 		For the three-month
period ending
December 31, 2020
Production/ Wholesale
Unit 		   
Total Grams Produced  1,908,875  2,128,288
Direct Production Cost
Per Gram* 		$0.74 $0.67
Total Cost Per Gram** $0.86 $0.80
Total Grams Released for
Sale 		 1,156,012  1,417,096
Total Grams Sold (Medical
and Recreational) 		 961,052  1,245,317
Avg Selling Price per Gram $3.08 $3.57
     
Retail Unit    
Total Grams Sold (Retail)  1,087,522  1,490,825
Avg Selling Price per Gram $7.26 $5.81
Number of Transactions
Processed 		 184,750  202,347
Avg Transaction Size $49.62 $50.13

*Direct Production Cost per gram includes direct labour, nutrients, utilities, growing materials and supplies costs

**Total Cost per gram includes Direct Production Cost per gram plus processing labour, packaging, bottling, and labelling costs

A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com.

Q4 Results 2020 Conference Call

Delta 9 has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020. The conference call will be hosted April 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: April 1, 2020
TIME: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
DIAL IN # 1-888-886-7786
REPLAY: 1-877-674-6060
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, July 1, 2021
REPLAY PASSCODE: 641689 #

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to (i) the Company’s expansion plans; and (ii) the Company’s cannabis production. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 The Company’s “gross profit” Is calculated before adjustments for changes in biological assets.
2 The Company’s “Adjusted EBITDA” is a measure used by management that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management defines the Adjusted EBITDA as the income (loss) from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted for removing share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and the fair value effects of accounting for biological assets and inventories. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, and the attribution of Adjusted EBITDA in the manner described above, provides meaningful and useful financial information as these measures demonstrate the performance of the Company’s operating businesses. 


Delta 9 Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2020 Results WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes its Annual Report for 2020
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Date Change of Release of Year End 2020 Results and Conference Call
17.03.21
Delta 9 to Open Eleventh Cannabis Retail Store
15.03.21
Delta 9 Announces New U.S. Ticker “DLTNF” on the OTCQX
05.03.21
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
00:05 Uhr
233
Delta 9 Cannabis mit starkem Wachstum und günstiger Bewertung?
18.03.21
68
Delta 9: Unterbewertete Cannabisaktie mit Tenbagger-Potential