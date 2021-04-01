 
INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SOS Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired SOS Limited (“SOS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOS) securities during the period from July 22, 2020, through February 25, 2021 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 1, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 26, 2021 Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) and Culper Research (“Culper”) released commentary on SOS, claiming that the Company was an intricate “pump and dump” scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of crypto rigs to create an illusion of success.

On this news, the price of SOS’s American depositary share (“ADS”) declined by $1.27 per ADS, or approximately 21.03%, to close at $4.77 per ADS on February 26, 2021.

If you acquired SOS securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

