IntelGenx Ships First CBD Filmstrip Order to Heritage Cannabis

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) ("Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that, further to its press releases of January 7 and March 25, 2021, it has completed its first shipment, consisting of 75,000 CBD Filmstrips, to Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (“Heritage Cannabis”) (CSE:CANN).

The CBD Filmstrips were produced at IntelGenx’s manufacturing facility under Canadian GPP conditions and registered as a product for sale with Health Canada as a cannabis product governed by the Cannabis Act and with the Australian Department of Health’s Therapeutic Goods Administration as a medicinal cannabis product governed by the Narcotic Drugs Act.

Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx, commented, “This first-ever shipment from our Montreal facility of commercial quantities of an oral thin film product based on our VersaFilm technology marks the achievement of another important milestone for our Company. We are looking forward to continuing to build a strong partnership with Heritage Cannabis, which shares our commitment to making innovative and high-quality oral thin film products available to medical cannabis consumers.”

“We are excited to introduce this innovative, rapid acting sublingual filmstrip CBD product that is based on proven pharmaceutical drug delivery technology into the Canadian and Australian markets,” commented Umar Syed, President of Medical Division at Heritage Cannabis. “We believe the future of the oral cannabinoid market will be dominated by products based on innovative technologies such as VersaFilm that can deliver superior absorption and product performance.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
stephen@intelgenx.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com


