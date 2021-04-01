Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by VyStar Credit Union

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“HSBI”) announced today that HSBI and Heritage Southeast Bank have signed a definitive purchase and assumption agreement whereby VyStar Credit Union (“VyStar”) will acquire the assets and assume the liabilities of Heritage Southeast Bank in an all-cash transaction. Following the completion of this transaction, HSBI and Heritage Southeast Bank will wind down their operations and their remaining assets, after all obligations are settled, will be distributed to HSBI stockholders.



Under the terms of the purchase and assumption agreement, VyStar will pay HSBI an aggregate amount estimated to provide HSBI with sufficient cash to have $27.00 per share in cash available for distribution to its shareholders after satisfaction of all of HSBI’s unconsolidated debt and any other obligations (the “per share consideration”). The per share consideration available to HSBI shareholders is subject to variations based on costs related to winding down Heritage Southeast Bank and HSBI and distributing the remaining assets to stockholders, including satisfaction of liabilities related to the liquidation accounts maintained by Heritage Southeast Bank, satisfaction of certain indebtedness, satisfaction of certain tax amounts, and termination of certain contracts, among others.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each party and is expected to close late in 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, the approval of HSBI stockholders, and obtaining regulatory approvals. The distribution of cash to HSBI stockholders is expected to occur shortly following completion of the sale of assets to VyStar.

HSBI, based in Jonesboro, GA, was created in August 2019 and serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which operates under the names Heritage Bank, Providence Bank, and The Heritage Bank in its various markets. HSBI has $1.5 billion in assets and 22 branch locations including Jacksonville, Southeast Georgia and Savannah, as well as the South and North Metro Atlanta areas.

“Through the unique structure of this acquisition by VyStar, we believe we are maximizing value to our stockholders. We look forward to working with VyStar to continue our tradition of fostering relationships to best serve our customers and having a positive impact in our local communities,” said Leonard Moreland, CEO of HSBI.