Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029

Arcosa intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the payment of the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition of StonePoint Ultimate Holding, LLC and affiliated entities (“StonePoint”), which is expected to close in April 2021, to repay any borrowings that may be outstanding under Arcosa’s $150 million 364-day credit facility at the closing of the offering of the Notes, and to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment in whole, or in part, of amounts outstanding under its existing revolving credit facility and other potential strategic investments. The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the StonePoint acquisition. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Arcosa and will initially be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of Arcosa’s domestic subsidiaries that is a guarantor under its existing senior credit facility.

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes offering is expected to close on April 6, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States to certain non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered for sale under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

