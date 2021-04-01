 
Gold Bull Resources Corp. Sandman NI43-101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that, further to its news release of February 2, 2021, it has released its NI43-101 Technical Report on its 100% owned Sandman Project located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. The report can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sandman

In December 2020, Gold Bull purchased the Sandman Project from Newmont. Gold mineralization was first discovered at Sandman in 1987 by Kennecott and the project has been intermittently explored since then. There are four known pit constrained gold resources located within the Sandman Project, consisting of 21.8Mt @ 0.7g/t gold for 494,000 ounces of gold; comprising of an Indicated Resource of 18,550kt @ 0.73g/t gold for 433kozs of gold plus an Inferred Resource of 3,246kt @ 0.58g/t gold for 61kozs of gold. Several of the resources remain open in multiple directions and the bulk of the historical drilling has been conducted to a depth of less than 100m. Sandman is conveniently located circa 25-30 km northwest of the mining town of Winnemucca, Nevada. Exploration drilling is currently underway.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Gold Bull Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focussed on developing prospective precious metal properties in the USA. Gold Bull’s mission is to grow into a US focussed mid-tier gold development Company. The company’s exploration hub is based in Nevada, USA, a top-tier mineral district that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture.

Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration and acquisition success. Gold Bull’s objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

Gold Bull is driven by its core values and purpose which includes a commitment to safety, communication & transparency, environmental responsibility, community, and integrity.

Cherie Leeden
President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.

For further information regarding Gold Bull Resources Corp., please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

