Washington Water Service Enters Contract to Operate Stroh’s Water System

Agreement Includes Option for Purchase

GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Water Service (Washington Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group), has entered into an agreement with Stroh’s Water Company (Stroh’s Water) to operate and maintain its water system, which serves about 1,000 customer connections near Washington Water’s existing service areas.



Washington Water plans to interconnect its East Pierce system with the Stroh’s Water system to improve water service reliability to Stroh’s customers. In addition to providing full operation and maintenance (O&M) services of the water system, Washington Water will provide billing, customer service, and emergency response to local customers. The O&M agreement extends for a two-year term, with the opportunity to purchase the system in the future.