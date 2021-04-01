Washington Water Service Enters Contract to Operate Stroh’s Water System
Agreement Includes Option for Purchase
GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Water Service (Washington Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group), has entered into an agreement with Stroh’s
Water Company (Stroh’s Water) to operate and maintain its water system, which serves about 1,000 customer connections near Washington Water’s existing service areas.
Washington Water plans to interconnect its East Pierce system with the Stroh’s Water system to improve water service reliability to Stroh’s customers. In addition to providing full operation and maintenance (O&M) services of the water system, Washington Water will provide billing, customer service, and emergency response to local customers. The O&M agreement extends for a two-year term, with the opportunity to purchase the system in the future.
“We are committed to providing a reliable supply of safe, high-quality water and excellent service to Stroh’s Water customers, and appreciate the company’s confidence in our expertise to serve them,” said Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki. “We look forward to providing the same quality, service, and value here that we’re committed to delivering throughout our Washington service areas.”
About Washington Water Service and California Water Service Group
Washington Water Service provides regulated water utility service to 36,000 customer connections in Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, King, San Juan, and Thurston counties, as well as wastewater service on Orcas Island. California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated subsidiaries California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Hawaii Water Service. Together, these companies employ almost 1,200 people who provide water and wastewater service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.
