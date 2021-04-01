 
Glacier and GVIC Complete Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier”) and GVIC Communications Corp. (TSX: GCT) (“GVIC”) today jointly announced that the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Glacier will acquire all of the Class B voting common shares (“GVIC B Shares”) and Class C non-voting shares (“GVIC C Shares”) of GVIC not currently held by Glacier and its subsidiary, or by a wholly-owned limited partnership of GVIC will be effective at 11:59 PM today (the “Effective Time”). As of the Effective Time, shareholders of GVIC are entitled to receive, for each GVIC Share held, 0.8 of a common share of Glacier (“Glacier Share”).

The Arrangement was approved by shareholders of GVIC at a special meeting of shareholders held on March 17, 2021 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 22, 2021.

It is expected that the GVIC B Shares and the GVIC C Shares will each be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on or about April 6, 2021. The Glacier Shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol “GVC”.

INFORMATION FOR GVIC SHAREHOLDERS

Registered holders of GVIC Shares are reminded that they must properly complete, sign and return the letter of transmittal to Computershare Investor Services Inc., as depositary, in order to receive the Glacier Shares they are entitled to in connection with the Arrangement. Holders of GVIC Shares who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer or other intermediary should carefully follow the instructions provided by such broker, investment dealer or other intermediary in order to receive the Glacier Shares they are entitled to in connection with the Arrangement. GVIC shareholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their GVIC B Shares or GVIC C Shares may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., by telephone at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or 514-982-7555 (international direct dial) or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS 

This news release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, GVIC and Glacier’s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to GVIC and Glacier’s expectations regarding the time of the Effective Time, the delisting of the GVIC Shares from the TSX, reduction of costs, the effect of marketing efforts, any increase in market demand and the ability to resolve intercompany loans. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including the implementation of cost reductions and marketing efforts, resolution of intercompany loans, the time of the Effective Time and the delisting of the GVIC Shares from the TSX, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause results, performance or achievements of GVIC and Glacier to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

