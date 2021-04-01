NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s proxy statement. Proxies previously submitted in respect to the Special Meeting will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked.

NanoVibronix, Inc . (the “ Company ”) (NASDAQ: NAOV ) announced today that the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern time today, March 31, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote. The meeting has been scheduled to reconvene on April 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be held virtually online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NAOV2021SM .

The Company encourages all stockholders who have not yet voted to do so before April 13, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. The stockholders may vote by internet at www.proxyvote.com, or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903 for stockholders of record and 1-800-454-8683 for beneficial stockholders, or by returning a properly executed proxy card to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

If you have any questions, need additional material, or need assistance in voting your shares, please feel free to contact the firm assisting the Company in the solicitation of proxies, Kingsdale Advisors. Brokers, banks and other nominees may call 416-867-2272. Stockholders may call toll-free 1-877-657-5856. Or you may contact Kingsdale Advisors by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, which is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. This technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield, UroShield and WoundShield. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.