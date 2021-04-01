 
checkAd

NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 00:50  |  70   |   |   

NanoVibronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NAOV) announced today that the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern time today, March 31, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote. The meeting has been scheduled to reconvene on April 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be held virtually online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NAOV2021SM.

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s proxy statement. Proxies previously submitted in respect to the Special Meeting will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked.

The Company encourages all stockholders who have not yet voted to do so before April 13, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. The stockholders may vote by internet at www.proxyvote.com, or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903 for stockholders of record and 1-800-454-8683 for beneficial stockholders, or by returning a properly executed proxy card to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

If you have any questions, need additional material, or need assistance in voting your shares, please feel free to contact the firm assisting the Company in the solicitation of proxies, Kingsdale Advisors. Brokers, banks and other nominees may call 416-867-2272. Stockholders may call toll-free 1-877-657-5856. Or you may contact Kingsdale Advisors by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, which is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. This technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield, UroShield and WoundShield. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

Seite 1 von 3
NanoVibronix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders NanoVibronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NAOV) announced today that the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern time today, March 31, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Humanigen Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
NanoVibronix UroShield Joins PainShield on Federal Supply Schedule, Expanding Access to VA Market