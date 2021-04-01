LONDON, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM, TSX: HZM) (‘Horizonte’ or ‘the Company’) the nickel company focused on Brazil, reports that it has filed on SEDAR: (i) an amended technical report for its Araguaia project entitled “Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Araguaia Nickel Project, Federative Republic of Brazil, Project Number AU9867” (the “Araguaia Report”), (ii) an amended technical report for its Vermelho project entitled “Amended NI43-101 Technical Report – Vermelho Project, Pará State, Brazil” (the “Vermelho Report”), and (iii) an amended technical report for its Serra do Tapa project entitled “Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Serra do Tapa Project, Pará State, Brazil” (the “Serra Do Tapa Report” and, collectively with the Araguaia Report and the Vermelho Report, the “Technical Reports”). The purpose of amendments to the Technical Reports is to provide corrective disclosure as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission of the preliminary short form prospectus of the Company dated and filed on March 15, 2021.

The Araguaia Report was amended to remove disclosure relating to the Stage 2 expansion under Section 1.18.2 – “Opportunities – Increased plant capacity” as well as to remove the economic analysis based on the long term forecasted Nickel price of US$26,450/t under Section 22.1 – “Economic Analysis - Project economic headline results”.