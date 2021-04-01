Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) (“CP”) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced they have received statements from nearly 260 shippers, other railroads, economic development authorities, ports, and other supporters for their planned combination that would create the first rail network connecting the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Many of these supporters requested the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) to review the transaction as swiftly as possible so the systems could be integrated and the end-to-end benefits of this combination can be realized for the benefit of all stakeholders. The statements and letters were filed with the STB.

Shippers and supporters across North American regions and industries – including Maersk, Hyundai Glovis, Kraft, Nestlé, Hapag-Lloyd, North Dakota Grain Dealers Association, Evergreen, Boise Cascade Wood Products Building Materials, Ragasa Industrias S.A., and Ag Processing – stated they expect the combination would, among other benefits, invigorate transportation competition, expand access to existing and growing markets, and provide new service offerings that would improve transit times and reliability. In addition, the nation’s largest short-line holding railroad company, Genesee & Wyoming, has filed in support of the combination, as well as other short-line railroads.

Joining seamlessly in Kansas City, Mo., in America’s heartland, CP and KCS together would connect customers via single-network transportation offerings between points on CP’s system throughout Canada, the U.S. Midwest, and the U.S. Northeast and points on KCS’ system throughout Mexico and the South Central U.S.

The CP-KCS combination is expected to provide an enhanced competitive alternative to existing rail service providers and is expected to result in improved service to customers of all sizes. Grain, automotive, auto-parts, energy, intermodal, and other shippers, would benefit from the increased efficiency and simplicity of the combined network, which is expected to spur greater rail-to-rail competition and support customers in growing their rail volumes. The single integrated rail system would also connect premier ports on the U.S. Gulf, Atlantic and Pacific coasts with key overseas markets.