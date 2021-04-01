 
checkAd

Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 01:30  |  132   |   |   

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) (“CP”) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced they have received statements from nearly 260 shippers, other railroads, economic development authorities, ports, and other supporters for their planned combination that would create the first rail network connecting the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Many of these supporters requested the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) to review the transaction as swiftly as possible so the systems could be integrated and the end-to-end benefits of this combination can be realized for the benefit of all stakeholders. The statements and letters were filed with the STB.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006035/en/

Shippers and supporters across North American regions and industries – including Maersk, Hyundai Glovis, Kraft, Nestlé, Hapag-Lloyd, North Dakota Grain Dealers Association, Evergreen, Boise Cascade Wood Products Building Materials, Ragasa Industrias S.A., and Ag Processing – stated they expect the combination would, among other benefits, invigorate transportation competition, expand access to existing and growing markets, and provide new service offerings that would improve transit times and reliability. In addition, the nation’s largest short-line holding railroad company, Genesee & Wyoming, has filed in support of the combination, as well as other short-line railroads.

Joining seamlessly in Kansas City, Mo., in America’s heartland, CP and KCS together would connect customers via single-network transportation offerings between points on CP’s system throughout Canada, the U.S. Midwest, and the U.S. Northeast and points on KCS’ system throughout Mexico and the South Central U.S.

The CP-KCS combination is expected to provide an enhanced competitive alternative to existing rail service providers and is expected to result in improved service to customers of all sizes. Grain, automotive, auto-parts, energy, intermodal, and other shippers, would benefit from the increased efficiency and simplicity of the combined network, which is expected to spur greater rail-to-rail competition and support customers in growing their rail volumes. The single integrated rail system would also connect premier ports on the U.S. Gulf, Atlantic and Pacific coasts with key overseas markets.

Seite 1 von 6
Kansas City Southern Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) (“CP”) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced they have received statements from nearly 260 shippers, other railroads, economic development authorities, ports, and other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for ...
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Takeda Completes Sale of Select OTC and Non-Core Assets to Orifarm
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Kansas City Southern - KSU
22.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Entspannung am Bondmarkt gibt Kursen Auftrieb
22.03.21
Aktien New York: Entspannung am Bondmarkt hilft Kursen auf die Sprünge
22.03.21
Aktien New York: Entspannung am Bondmarkt hilft Kursen auf die Sprünge
22.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow stabil und Nasdaq fest - Anleihenrenditen sinken
21.03.21
KSU Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Kansas City Southern Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – KSU
21.03.21
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Agree to Combine to Create the First U.S.-Mexico-Canada Rail Network
19.03.21
KCS Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time
10.03.21
KCS’ Brian Hancock to Address the BofA Securities STAARS Virtual Summit 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.03.21
6
Canadian railroad