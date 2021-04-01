KP Tissue Announces Senior Unsecured Notes Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) announced today that Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”) has, pursuant to an underwriting agreement entered into today, agreed to issue and sell CDN $135 million principal amount of 5.375% Senior Unsecured Notes (the “Notes”) due April 9, 2029 by way of private placement (the “Offering”). Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on April 9 and October 9 of each year, commencing on October 9, 2021.

Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on April 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. KPLP intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to reduce the outstanding balance under its syndicated credit facility and for general corporate purposes.