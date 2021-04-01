 
KP Tissue Announces Senior Unsecured Notes Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) announced today that Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”) has, pursuant to an underwriting agreement entered into today, agreed to issue and sell CDN $135 million principal amount of 5.375% Senior Unsecured Notes (the “Notes”) due April 9, 2029 by way of private placement (the “Offering”). Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on April 9 and October 9 of each year, commencing on October 9, 2021.

Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on April 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. KPLP intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to reduce the outstanding balance under its syndicated credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be unsecured obligations of KPLP and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by certain subsidiaries of KPLP, being the same guarantors as under KPLP’s syndicated credit facility. The Notes will rank senior in right of payment to all existing and future subordinated indebtedness of KPLP and equal in right of payment to all indebtedness of KPLP that is not subordinated in right of payment to the Notes other than any indebtedness that ranks senior to the Notes by operation of law.

The offer and sale of the Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
KP Tissue declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share
11.03.21
KP Tissue Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
10.03.21
REMINDER: KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products L.P. for the Fourth Quarter of 2020