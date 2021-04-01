 
checkAd

Ortho Announces Plans to Accelerate COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Test Development Through New Contract with BARDA and the Department of Defense

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 01:53  |  43   |   |   

- The new contract will deliver Ortho with funding for capacity expansion to provide up to 6.7 million COVID-19 tests per month dedicated for the U.S. market over the next 12-14 months 

RARITAN, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play IVD companies, today announced that through its continued partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the U.S. Department of Defense, the company been awarded an undefinitized contract which will lead to a $53.7 million contract that will support a more than three-fold increase in domestic production capabilities for its COVID-19 serological and diagnostic testing solutions.

As part of BARDA's and the federal government's ongoing COVID-19 medical countermeasure development efforts, the new contract will deliver funding for capacity expansion to provide up to 6.7 million COVID-19 tests per month dedicated for the U.S. market by Q2 2022. The capacity expansion is designated for the company's VITROS Systems and two COVID-19 antibody tests – Total and IgG – as well as for its VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, the first high-volume antigen test to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States.

"Ortho's ongoing partnership with BARDA and the Department of Defense to significantly expand our COVID-19 testing manufacturing capabilities underscores the continued and critical importance of bolstering the nation's testing infrastructure by leveraging highly accurate, automated and scalable diagnostic and serological tests that are FDA emergency use authorized," said Chris Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "Our high-volume testing solutions have already been an indispensable asset for hospitals, reference labs, and public health leaders across the country, particularly in rural and underserved communities. We look forward to expanding the availability of these testing solutions to communities in need."

About Ortho's VITROS COVID-19 Testing Solutions

Authorized for use in the U.S. in January 2021, Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test offers reliable detection of acute COVID-19 infection with high sensitivity and specificity. With utility for mass-scale testing and same-day results for labs, Ortho's antigen test can be processed at a rate of up to 130 tests per hour on a single analyzer, bolstering the ability of hospitals and reference labs to address testing backlogs, supply shortages, and delayed results that have undermined previous testing efforts. The VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test also offers a practical and cost-effective testing alternative to polymerase-chain reaction (PCR) tests, which, while highly accurate, can be expensive and require long processing times during testing surges.

Seite 1 von 3
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ortho Announces Plans to Accelerate COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Test Development Through New Contract with BARDA and the Department of Defense - The new contract will deliver Ortho with funding for capacity expansion to provide up to 6.7 million COVID-19 tests per month dedicated for the U.S. market over the next 12-14 months  RARITAN, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ortho Clinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyundai Mobis will transform its business into a software and platform-oriented company
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Piramal Pharma Ltd. To Acquire 100% Stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals, a Leading Indian Manufacturer ...
Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption ...
Iconovo signs agreement with ISR for the development of inhaled covid-19 vaccine
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Royal Caribbean Thanks Emergency Services, NHS And Armed Forces With UK Homecoming, Set For This ...
20th Edition of Beautyexpo & 16th Edition of Cosmobeauté Malaysia Are Debuting The First Beauty ...
BoardEx Launches Dynamics 365 CRM Solution to Boost Customer and Business Value
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry