 
checkAd

Sýn hf. Sale and leaseback of passive mobile infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 02:09  |  28   |   |   

Today Sýn hf. signed an agreement pertaining to a sale and leaseback of passive mobile infrastructure to international investors.
The terms indicate that the profit from the transaction amounts to over 6 billion ISK. 

The financial statements of Sýn hf. is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Under IFRS the transaction will be treated as sale and leaseback of the assets. According to that treatment, the gain of the transaction will not be recognized from the outset through P/L.  Instead it will be proportionate based on the fair value of the asset sold and the present value of expected lease liability. Currently this is estimated to be around 80-85%. Thus 15-20% of the profit will be recognized through the P/L at closing and the remainder will be applied towards the right of use assets which will be reflected in lower depreciation over the estimated life of the lease agreement. Final assumptions in the estimate of the present value of the lease liability have not been fully verified and thus these assumptions may change.

As the right of use asset will be considerably lower than the lease liability the effect on EBITDA will be immaterial. The interest expenses on the lease liability will be recognized fully through financial expenses.

The transaction will strengthen the balance sheet and improve the liquidity position of the Company.
The terms assume a long-term lease agreement which will guarantee Sýn’s access to the passive mobile infrastructure.  All active mobile equipment will be owned and operated by Sýn hf. 

The agreements are subject to approval of the Icelandic Competition Authority, as well as other closing conditions that are conventional in this type of Transaction.




Syn hf. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sýn hf. Sale and leaseback of passive mobile infrastructure Today Sýn hf. signed an agreement pertaining to a sale and leaseback of passive mobile infrastructure to international investors. The terms indicate that the profit from the transaction amounts to over 6 billion ISK.  The financial statements …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
MediPharm Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes its Annual Report for 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
BioNTech und Pfizer geben positive Ergebnisse aus Zulassungsstudie für COVID-19-Impfstoff in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (1) 
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Sýn hf.: Sale of shares in Faroese associate company