Nevada Exploration South Grass Valley Carlin-Type Gold Project - March 2021 Drilling Update
RENO, Nev., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased provide the first monthly update from its 2021 core drilling
program at South Grass Valley. The initial hole of the program, SGVC012, is currently at a depth of 710 metres, and proceeding well within characteristic Carlin-type lower-plate host rocks. NGE is
also pleased to announce that it has completed the commissioning of its newly upgraded core logging facility, which has included the addition of some of the latest exploration technologies to
provide critical and timely information to guide the Company’s ongoing drilling.
With respect to the current drilling, NGE reports that:
- SGVC012 encountered 559 metres of alluvium followed by 32 metres of the distinctive Nine Hill Tuff, before entering what appears to be a lower plate bedrock unit at
590 metres;
- Preliminary observations indicate that this first lower-plate unit is consistent with Roberts Mountains formation, which sits higher in the stratigraphy than the
units encountered to the west in earlier drilling; and
- Preliminary observations show that this unit is oxidized and exhibits numerous broken zones associated with the effects of decarbonatization and argillic alteration,
which together are consistent with the drill hole approaching the projected Water Canyon Structural Corridor.
In preparation for supporting its current drilling program, the Company has now completed a major upgrade to its logging and storage facility in Sparks, Nevada. The Company has partnered with a number of industry leaders to maximize the information it can extract from each of its drill holes, reduce the timelines for integrating this new data into its exploration model, and improve its core handling infrastructure to accommodate the expected volume of core from its planned deeper drill holes.
NGE’s upgraded facility now includes:
- A palletized core storage and retrieval system, with associated forklift and racks, to provide easy access to all current and historical drill samples;
- A higher-capacity core saw and core washing station to improve throughput at what is regularly a bottleneck in the early stages of logging;
- Expanded logging tables capable of accommodating up to 500 metres of core to support reviewing geological features across long intervals and multiple drill
holes;
- An enclosed, dual-purpose Imago (www.imago.live) core photography workstation that in addition to
acquiring high-resolution traditional white-light imagery also collects short-wave ultraviolet imagery, which provides important and otherwise-invisible information for mapping hydrothermal fluid
pathways and alteration features;
